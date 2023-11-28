Exclusive: Amazon AWS aims to beat Microsoft with Gen AI offerings at re:Invent

Are you ready to drive more awareness to your brand? Consider becoming a sponsor of the AI ​​Impact Tour. Learn more about opportunities here,

Cloud computing giant Amazon AWS has been tipped to compete with its rivals Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud in the emerging and exciting field of Generative AI.

But this week, at its annual AWS Re:Invent conference, Amazon plans to showcase its ambitious vision for generative AI, and how it can help enterprises build innovative and differentiated applications using a variety of models and data sources. Can help.

In an interview with VentureBeat on Monday, Swami Sivasubramaniam, vice president of data and AI at Amazon AWS, who oversees all AWS database, analytics, machine learning and generative AI services, talked about what to expect from his keynote Wednesday morning and AWS. Well, gave a preview of it. CEO Adam Selipsky’s keynote address on Tuesday morning.

The main theme around generic AI is that enterprises want the flexibility and option to work with different models from different providers, rather than being locked into a single vendor or platform, he said. However, he said, the models themselves may not be enough to provide a competitive edge, as they may become commoditized over time. So, the main difference for businesses will be their own proprietary data, and how they can integrate it with models to create unique applications.

vb event

AI Impact Tour

Join the enterprise AI community at VentureBeat’s AI Impact Tour coming to a city near you!

learn more

To support this approach, Sivasubramaniam said Amazon has focused on emphasizing two things at re:Invent: offering a wide range of generative AI models that customers can access through its Bedrock service. and better, seamless data management tools that customers can use. Build and deploy your own generic AI applications

He said his keynote address will cover the “underlying symbiotic relationship” between data and generative AI, and how generative AI can not only benefit from data, but in turn also enhance and improve databases and data systems.

Here are some of the main points Sivasubramaniam pointed out for Re:Invent, which comes just two weeks after Microsoft demonstrated its work on General AI at its competitor Ignite conference:

Bedrock Apps in less than a minute: AWS’s Bedrock, unveiled in April, is a fully managed service that allows customers to use Foundation Generator AI models, available via API. Sivasubramaniam said that Bedrock is being made even easier to use. Sivasubramanian said he will showcase some customer stories that demonstrate how easy and fast it is to create applications on Bedrock, with some examples taking less than a minute. Customers like Booking.com, Intuit, LexNexis and Bridgewater Associates are among those using Bedrock to build impactful applications, he said.

More LLM Options: Through Bedrock, Amazon already offers enterprise customers its own pre-trained foundation model, Titan, as well as third-party foundation models, such as AI21’s Jurassic, Anthropic’s Cloud, Meta’s Llama2, and Stable Diffusion. Provided access to models such as. But expect to see more action here, following Amazon’s significant investment in that company in September, including more details about Amazon’s partnership with OpenAI-competitor Anthropic. “We will continue to invest deeply in model selection at scale,” Sivasubramanian said.

vector database extension: Another area where generic AI models can make a difference is vector databases, which enable semantic search across unstructured data such as images, text, and video. By using generative AI models, vector databases can find the most relevant and similar data for a given query, rather than relying on keywords or metadata. In July, Amazon launched Vector Engine, a vector database capability for its OpenSearch Serverless, in preview mode. Sivasubramanian said that the vector engine has seen “amazing traction” since its launch, and hinted that it may soon become generally available. He also suggested that Amazon could expand vector search capabilities to other databases in its portfolio. “You’ll see us making it a lot easier and better as part of Bedrock, but also in many other areas,” he said.

General AI Applications: Sivasubramaniam also hinted at some announcements related to the application layer of the Enterprise Generator AI stack. He mentioned some examples of applications that are already available and integrated with generative AI models, such as Amazon QuickSight, a serverless tool that allows customers to create and share interactive dashboards and reports, and Amazon HealthScribe, which automatically generates clinical notes by analyzing patient-physician conversations. He said these applications are designed to be easy and accessible to users who may not have any knowledge or experience with generative AI or coding.

zero etl: A major challenge for enterprises with complex data requirements is to integrate data from different sources and formats, without going through the cumbersome and expensive process of extract, transform and load (ETL). This process involves moving data from one database to another, which often requires data conversion and transformation. To avoid this friction, some cloud providers are developing “fabric” technologies, which use open and standard formats for data exchange and interoperability. Microsoft has been promoting its Fabric initiative, and some analysts say it has an edge over Amazon and Google. But Sivasubramanian said Amazon has always tried to give developers options for databases, and continues to invest in its zero ETL vision, which it implemented last year with the integration of some of its databases, such as Aurora and Redshift. Had started doing. Enterprises may want to store and query their vector data along with their other business data in their database. “You’ll continue to see us improve these services,” he said, citing vector search support recently added to Amazon’s Aurora MySQL, a cloud-based relational database. “You’ll see us make more progress on zero ETL in big and meaningful ways.

Secure generative AI optimization with data residing in the customer’s own cloud: Some AWS customers will share their stories during Selipsky and Sivasubramaniam’s keynotes about how they are customizing generic AI models with Bedrock, further training or fine-tuning them to suit their specific needs and domains. But they’re doing so without compromising their data security and privacy, because their data resides within their own virtual private cloud (VPC), a secure and isolated section of the AWS cloud. Sivasubramaniam said this is “a big differentiator” that differentiates AWS from other cloud providers.

Generative AI Chip Innovation: Finally, Amazon is developing its own silicon solutions to power producer AI. Sivasubramaniam said AWS will provide some updates on the performance and adoption of its Nitro hypervisor and its Graviton family of chips, which are designed to offer high performance and low cost for cloud computing. He’ll also talk about its Trainium and Inferentia chips, which are specific to generative AI training and inference, respectively.

VentureBeat’s mission To become a digital town square for technology decision makers to gain knowledge about transformative enterprise technology and transactions. Find our briefing.

Source: venturebeat.com