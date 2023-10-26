Exclusive: 30-year-old founder raises $5 million for his second startup

Good morning, broadsheet readers! 23andMe announced a new service, Kylie Jenner unveiled her new clothing line, and for the second time the founder is creating a new asset class. Have a thoughtful Thursday.

– brick and mortar. As co-founder of facial line Globar, Neha Govindraj faced financial difficulties in expanding her brick-and-mortar business.

“I had a multi-unit service business and I wanted to continue expanding the location count,” she says. “The question was, if I have existing doors that are performing really well, how can I expand that space? How can I move the revenue that I know will be coming in to fund my future locations?”

The experience inspired the 30-year-old Bain & Company alumnus to found another startup: Bonside, a fintech company that finances brick-and-mortar businesses. Launched in June 2023, Boneside offers a form of financing that does not require physical businesses to give up equity or take out debt to investors. Instead of taking an ownership stake, Boneside writes checks to businesses in exchange for a percentage of their revenue, which is paid out until those stores reach a certain threshold. It calls this financing a “replicable revenue agreement.”

Neha Govindaraj, Founder and CEO of Bonside

Courtesy of Boneside

Bonside started with a $3 million fund that closed a year ago, helping 10 businesses as they were looking to expand. Recipients include Evolve Med Spa, which grew from eight locations to 12 with the help of Boneside’s capital; restaurant JoJo Shakebar, which expanded from four to seven seats; And Yoga Studio Y7. Overall, businesses in Boneside’s portfolio increased their number of locations by 30% since taking startup funding. At the same time as it deployed its capital, Boneside created a marketplace for investors to back brick-and-mortar businesses with the same model.

Today, Boneside is announcing its second funding vehicle, a $5 million fund it calls Premier II, Luck Is the first person to report. “We’re here, we’re actually going to do this, and we’re going to create an industry around it,” Govindaraj says of the second fund.

In its new vehicle, Boneside’s starting check size will be $250,000; In its private marketplace, the minimum check size is $15,000. The fund is backed by high net worth individuals as well as real estate executives and family offices associated with the brick-and-mortar sector.

Govindraj sees this model as a much-needed funding option for sectors for which venture capital doesn’t make sense, from food and beverage to car washes and daycare to his own former category, beauty and wellness. (She left Globar in 2021.) And yet, she says, this type of financing could also pair well with venture capital or private equity; Such companies are investors in Bonside. Startup financing can help businesses grow without diluting the ownership stake of other investors. Govindraj also sees Bonside as an alternative to bank loans that do not require a personal guarantee. “It’s a non-disruptive alternative to what they now have in their capital stack, in addition to equity, in addition to debt, in addition to their own private capital, in addition to their cash flow,” says Govindaraj.

Ultimately, Govindraj hopes introducing new types of funding will help lift up the brick-and-mortar sector. “There’s a lot of celebration about hockey-stick development and software businesses around the world,” she says. “The reality is they make up less than 1% of the world. So what about the other 99% of businesses?

emma hinchliffe

[email protected]

@_emmahinchliffe

broadsheet is Luck’The newsletter for and about the world’s most powerful women. Today’s edition was curated by Joseph Abrams. Subscribe here.

even in the headlines

– Test 1, 2, 23. 23andMe co-founder and CEO Anne Wojcicki announced Wednesday that the company, known mostly for testing customers’ ancestral roots, is launching Total Health, a new service that expands on genetic predispositions to health risks. Uses DNA to reach. The service will cost $1,188 a year when it becomes available in November and represents the fruition of Wojcicki’s longtime interest in bringing 23andMe into health care. bloomberg

– Style me, Kylie. After building her cosmetics line to a $1 billion valuation, Kylie Jenner’s next venture comes in the form of Khy, a clothing line priced under $200 inspired by her own style, launching this fall . With mom Kris Jenner and business power couple Emma and Jens Grede as co-founders, Khy is the latest unicorn prospect in the Kardashian-Jenner family empire. wall street journal

– If you cover it, they will come. Companies that announced they will cover reproductive care for their employees Roe deer V brought down When it was overturned it received 8% more interest from potential applicants than those who did not. However, employers in male-dominated fields like engineering and data science that made the same announcement saw a steep decline in employee satisfaction. Luck

– Speaker madam? The revolving door of Republican representatives lining up to take aim at the House Speaker came to an end on Wednesday. GOP women were notably absent from the field during the three-week vacancy. After Representative Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) commented that Republican women are doing the “smart” thing by staying away from the chaos, Representative Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) reiterated: “Men have egos, women have brains. Is,” she said. reuters

– Menopause Benefits. About 4% of companies that offer sick leave, including Microsoft and Abercrombie & Fitch, now also offer some type of menopause care as part of their health care benefits, according to a report from benefits consultant NFP. Help often comes in the form of counseling or access to hormone therapy and is aimed at keeping menopause-aged women in the workforce. bloomberg

Movers and shakers: Basque Suncare announces Teresa Baucas Fuller As Senior Vice President of Marketing and Partnerships.

on my radar

Melissa DeRosa’s revenge campaign Subodh

Meg Ryan explains why she took a ‘big break’ from Hollywood Vanity Fair

Vestiaire Collective’s Samina Virk says women mentors are key to success stir

parting words

“I put on some pretty big shoes. At first I felt like I was floating around it, but I’m just starting to find my footing.”

-Gayle Benson, venture capitalist and owner of two professional sports teams in New Orleans, on her way five years after inheriting billions

This is the web version of The Broadsheet, a daily newsletter for and about the world’s most powerful women. Sign up to get it delivered to your inbox for free.

Source: fortune.com