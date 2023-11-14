Exciting world first as FlyBondi’s ticket resale scheme launches – Cryptosaurus

Argentine carrier FlyBuddy has announced plans to allow customers to resell flight tickets worldwide, inspired by similar ticket resale schemes used by other industries. The scheme promises to offer customers more flexibility in flight booking, but is raising concerns over possible secret resale tactics.

FlyBondi’s ticket resale scheme ranks first in the world in the aviation sector © Mauricio V. Genta on Wikimedia Commons

FlyBondi’s ticket resale scheme announced for the first time in the world

FlyBuddy, an ultra-low-cost airline based in the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires, is set to launch a ticket resale trial through its Ticket 3.0 platform, which will allow customers to resell their flight tickets without being subject to customary ticket resale restrictions. will allow. will be able.

In a recent webinar, FlyBondi CEO Maurio Sanna explained that the scheme, the first of its kind in the aviation sector, will allow passengers to resell their tickets at a profit and the airline will be reimbursed for any resale. Deduction will be allowed from the ticket. of resale transaction fees.

As part of the scheme, passengers can resell their tickets up to 72 hours before departure. The scheme will initially cover domestic flights but will eventually be opened up to international flights as well if the program is successful.

The airline is said to have been inspired by the success of resale schemes operated by other industries such as the live music industry. At the launch of the trial, Mario Sanna, CEO of Flybondy, said:

“Today we are taking a step forward and reaffirming our place as a leader in providing our customers with the best tickets in the world. We’re already doing this with the possibility to donate, rename, and transfer, and we’ll also be adding resale functionality in the coming weeks.

Ticketed tours are already a big problem in the live music industry. © Prefutura de Olinda

A new market for ticket brokers?

With the announcement of FlyBondi’s ticket resale scheme, there are now fears that the travel industry could become a new hub for ticket brokers, potentially creating the same kind of controversy that the concert industry has seen in recent years. Has been observed.

The live music industry has long been a major target of ticket brokers, with unscrupulous tactics used by such individuals, or in some cases gangs, leaving genuine fans unable to purchase tickets to see their favorite artists. This year alone, resale prices for both pop megastar Taylor Swift’s hugely popular Eraser Tour and Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour have skyrocketed, with tickets for both tours selling for hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Like the above industry, there are also apprehensions that people looking to make huge profits by reselling flight tickets may take advantage of the scheme. For example, individuals with financial means may purchase low-priced tickets in bulk so they can be resold to last-minute travelers who desperately need to purchase tickets. It is also unclear how airlines will deal with scalping bots and other sophisticated automated purchasing tools.

Additionally, the airline has not yet clarified whether it will impose strict rules regarding maximum permissible resale prices, given whether a customer resells a ticket at face value or chooses to recover the extortionate amount. Yes, the airline will still make a profit. Thus, if the trial proves successful and is expanded to the international market, national level legislation will need to be introduced, and the scheme will need to be adapted to ensure that customers are not taken advantage of. Go. Go.

Many airlines are considering how they can use NFTs as part of their business plans. © Markus Spiske

The rise of NFTs in aviation

FlyBondi’s ticket resale scheme is one of the initiatives launched by the Argentine airline in 2023. For example, earlier this year, the airline announced it would launch so-called NFT (non-fungible token) tickets through its platform, Ticket 3.0. , developed in partnership with technology company TravelX. The platform was launched on the premise that it would give passengers greater flexibility and autonomy in renaming, transferring or selling tickets.

When a customer purchases a ticket, the airline’s ticketing system creates two versions of each ticket sold: an original ticket and an NFT ticket stored on the blockchain, with the two tickets synchronized in terms of seat number and itinerary. . Is done.

NFTs have also been taken up by other airlines, including Etihad Airways, which in July last year launched an NFT collection consisting of ten detailed 3D models, each of which included a unique Etihad Boeing 787 livery. The special collection, called EY-ZERO1, gave aviation lovers and NFT collectors the chance to purchase one or more of only 2,003 NFTs, each priced at $349 plus tax.

What are your thoughts on FlyBondi’s ticket resale scheme? Do you think the plan will be successful or will it be taken advantage of? Tell us in the comments!

