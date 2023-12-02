'Exciting turn of events': Business plants Apple AirTags in merchandise to catch suspected thief

Newport Beach, California – A business operations manager in Orange County, California took matters into her own hands and placed air tags on several items after several items were stolen from the business over the past few months.

“In an exciting turn of events,” a suspect was “arrested in the act” of stealing merchandise including trees, plants, pots and a bench from a business called Rogers Gardens, the Newport Beach Police Department said.

According to KTLA, police said the suspect has been identified as Michael Meek.

According to the news outlet, over the past few months, the business’s surveillance cameras captured a suspect quietly arriving at night and leaving with merchandise.

“We have security cameras throughout the store, including our parking lot,” said Michael Sullivan, operations manager for Rogers Gardens, according to KABC. “We are disappointed. We’re losing things,” Sullivan said. “He’s carrying a big fountain that weighs about 150 pounds, each vessel that costs $300 — big, expensive stuff.”

On Nov. 16, the suspect went back to the business and left with additional items, including a bench, Sullivan said. However, this time, Sullivan placed Apple AirTags on multiple items, the news station reported.

“I saw that one of the AirTags had moved to a location in Irvine, so I had the address at that time. I took a screenshot of it and sent it to detectives at 2 in the morning,” he said. Officers went to the location that Sullivan provided.

“His backyard had become a sanctuary for the stolen greenery,” police said.

“The suspect brazenly took prized shrubs, carefully stripped exotic plants and even ran off with an entire bench, leaving the business in disarray,” police said. This happened about four times over a period of a few months.

Police said investigators eventually recovered approximately $8,000 worth of stolen items and returned them to Rogers Gardens. Meek was arrested and charged with grand theft, KCAL reported.

