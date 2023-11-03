03.11.2023 08:30, Rita Longobardi



Yesterday, the ten Venture Leaders selected to represent the Swiss National Startup Team FinTech 2023 inaugurated an exciting journey that promises to shape the future of FinTech. During its week-long roadshow in early December, entrepreneurs will connect with investors, experts and industry leaders, strengthening their networks and furthering their global expansion. The founders introduced themselves and their startup at Schlieren, presenting their innovations in an online pitch session.



Levant Kunzi (Property), Tobias Engehrn (Tresio), Philipp Nägeli (Gentoo), Thomas Rappold (Divigend), Stefan Kolz (Yoraset), Ricardo Balsamo (Delega), Rutger Verhoef (Govago), Stefan Klauser (Isot), Adrian Edelmann (Instimatch Global), Marcel Hermann (Thorwallet)

The webinar began with an introduction by Stephen Steiner, Co-Managing Director of VentureLab, who traced VentureLab’s journey from inception to global scalability, empowering over 10,000 participants and nurturing hundreds of startups on their path to success. Throw light on its role.

Ten venture leaders shared their startup journeys with an inspiring three-minute public pitching session, each presenting their innovative fintech solutions to a virtual audience who had the opportunity to cast a vote to select the team captain: Stefan Kolz, CEO and Founder Your property.

A highlight of the kick-off was the workshop with law firms Walder Weiss, during which entrepreneurs gained insight into the legal aspects of their fintech endeavors





The day also saw an interesting public team presentation – anticipating the challenges faced by startups, and a keynote speech by Maximilian Roffaga, a serial entrepreneur who co-founded DeanDeal, leading it to a Swiss e-commerce platform before its acquisition by Ringier. -Made him a commerce giant. in 2011. In 2016, he launched Finimize, the leading information platform for modern retail investors, which was acquired by ABRDN plc in 2021, inspiring the next generation of fintech leaders. Max shares practical advice on creating a thriving company culture, developing a strong company culture, and building a successful business. He emphasized key points such as:

building a strong mission: Start by establishing a clear and compelling mission for your company.



Building a culture around the mission: Encourage a workplace culture that revolves around and supports a defined mission.



attracting talent: Attract and retain top talent who aligns with your mission and values.



raise money wisely: Be cautious and thoughtful in your approach to raising funds, focusing on strengthening your business model rather than simply asking for money.



Proximity to end users: Get as close as possible to your end users to better understand their needs and provide value.



perseverance and faith: Maintain a strong and steadfast belief in what you are trying to achieve and be persistent in your efforts.

Venture Leaders Fintech 2023 promises an intensive roadshow that will provide these aspiring entrepreneurs with an accelerated learning curve, market exposure, a solid network through exchanges with their peers, feedback from investors and experts, and practical business development opportunities. will offer. Organized by VentureLab, this initiative has been supporting Swiss national startup teams for 18 years, introducing them to investors and potential customers in leading technology centers around the world.

“The Venture Leaders Fintech 2023 team offers an impressive range of products designed to revolutionize financial services,” said Jordi Montserrat, Managing Partner of VentureLab. “These innovative solutions have the potential to create meaningful impact. We look forward to the London roadshow.”

The roadshow is organized in partnership with Swissnex, and supported by EPFL, ETH Zurich, PostFinance and Walder Wyss.

Follow Entrepreneurs and Venture Leaders Fintech Roadshow on social media using the hashtag #VLeadersFintech on Twitter, or at www.venturelab.swiss/fintech.

