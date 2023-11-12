Excited for the Tesla Cybertruck? You better be, because Elon Musk’s EV maker could demand $50K if you resell it without permission in the first year.

Usually, once you buy a vehicle and it becomes yours, there is nothing stopping you from selling it to someone else. But this is not the case with Tesla Cybertruck.

A section titled “Only for Cybertruck” in Tesla’s motor vehicle order terms begins:

“You understand and acknowledge that the Cybertruck will be released in limited quantities at first. You agree that you will not sell or attempt to sell the vehicle within the first year following the delivery date of your vehicle.

Of course, many enthusiastic buyers of the stainless steel electric Cybertruck, some of whom will be receiving their vehicles soon, won’t care at all about this provision exposed by Insider. And if for any reason they need to resell it, depending on the terms, here’s a reasonable way to go about it:

“If you need to sell the vehicle within the first year after the delivery date for an unexpected reason, and Tesla agrees that your reason warrants an exception to its reseller policy, you must notify Tesla in writing and purchase the vehicle from Tesla.” You agree to allow a reasonable time for the vehicle to be returned to you at your sole discretion and at the purchase price listed on your final price sheet less than $0.25/mile driven, reasonable wear and tear, and repaired in accordance with Tesla’s used vehicle cosmetic and mechanical standards. If Tesla refuses to purchase your vehicle, you may resell your vehicle to a third party only after obtaining written consent from Tesla.

So it may take some time to get around, but it will be possible to get permission to resell the vehicle. But if a Cybertruck owner ignores or forgets these conditions, beware: fines may be imposed.

“You agree that if you violate this provision, or Tesla reasonably believes that you are about to violate this provision, Tesla may seek injunctive relief to prevent the transfer of ownership of the vehicle. or may demand liquidated damages from you in the amount. $50,000 or the value received as consideration for the sale or transfer, whichever is greater.”

If that wasn’t enough to discourage anyone from selling without permission in the first year, there’s another threat to consider: “Tesla may also refuse to sell you any vehicles in the future.”

Tesla has no shortage of customers interested in an unusual pickup. CEO Elon Musk said last month that more than 1 million customers have registered for the Cybertruck. In contrast, the company’s capacity to make it is now only about 125,000 per year. This is expected to reach 250,000 by 2025.

