“Excited” and “scared” as experts try to tame ChatGPT and medical AI

The Academy of Medicine meeting is examining the medical, public health, and policy implications of ChatGPT and similar AI technology.

If you find yourself struggling with conflicting feelings about what ChatGPT and similar artificial intelligence chatbots will mean for health care, you’re not alone. The president of the National Academy of Medicine, a man whose clinical and research achievements place him at the pinnacle of the profession, is doing just that.

“Well, as a non-AI expert, I should be excited, I should be scared,” NAM President Victor Dzau told attendees at the academy’s “Issue Framing Conversation,” focused on generic AI and large language models. “But what are we going to do about it?”

Below, we’ll look at what ChatGPT recommends. But “excited” and “scared” seem like perfect reactions to me. Although none of the AI ​​experts at the one-day meeting examining the AI ​​landscape and its medical, public health and policy implications were as outspoken as DeZau, the oscillation between awesome and terrifying constituted a consistent tone.

For example, when listening to Peter Lee, Microsoft’s corporate vice president of research and innovation, it was hard not to be excited and intimidated. Lee was deeply involved with the development of ChatGPT and has written and spoken extensively about the knowns and unknowns.

“The important thing to understand about Generative AI [tools] “They’re not computers,” Lee said, “but a new type of reasoning tool that we as a medical community are trying to figure out how to use.”

Then Lee’s colleague Sebastian Bubek, a mathematician and senior principal research manager at Microsoft, had this assessment: “I think GPT-4 has achieved common sense,” Bubek said, “and I can see a future where Where there will be a model that runs on your phone.”

And this startling prediction from Vincent Liu, a physician, informatics scientist and senior research scientist at Kaiser Permanente Northern California: “We have to consider the future of AI as a companion,” Liu stressed. “We have to accept this as a new form of intelligence.”

Meanwhile, he said, as AI combines with genomics and nano-materials, “it could really change the biology of our human race.”

Still excited and/or scared?

An example of how quickly LLM has advanced is that Google’s Med-PALM2 has reached the level of human experts on the medical licensing exam. But before that “Dr. Google” or “Chat-GPT, MD” can become trusted clinical partners, several issues remain to be resolved.

For example, when the Department of Veterans Affairs deployed generic AI to track COVID, it found that “to make sure the model continues to perform, you have to continuously monitor and learn,” says the VA. said Gil Alterowitz, director of artificial intelligence. Others have noted that if you ask the LLM the same question a few seconds later, you may receive a different answer.

The safe bet at present seems to be to settle for mundane things – for example, organizing the information contained in a long and confusing medical chart – even with little to hint at the prospects for success. One promising area is using the language capabilities of AI-powered chatbots like ChatGPT to expand equitable access to mental health care.

“We need some clarity about what is not ready, and what is ready with appropriate guidance and humanitarian intervention,” noted Dazau.

ChatGPT has been accessed more than 10 billion times since its public release in November, 2022. However, there is no consensus yet on how corporate developers of LLMs can partner with health systems that have the patient data needed to study how applications work in the real world. Nor, importantly, is there any system for systematically incorporating the input of individual physicians and patients into the development process.

Philip Payne, chief data scientist at the Washington University School of Medicine, said researchers need to “develop a common set of questions that we should ask and answer when evaluating applications.”

Nigam Shaw, chief data scientist at Stanford Healthcare, agrees, “We need to focus on defining and validating the benefits. As a community, we’re still figuring it out.”

Microsoft’s Bubek admitted, “We haven’t yet figured out how to fine-tune the data to understand what’s actually causing the answers to be true.”

It was a meeting focused on practical tasks going forward, with no one being rude enough to raise the obvious question: “You uncovered a fundamentally new, non-human intelligence without understanding how it works.” Did? Can you tell what human logic caused this to happen?”

Not surprisingly, federal regulators are being forced to play catch-up. When Lee Fleischer, chief medical officer at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, until recently, asked, “Where is the credible national resource to look at the deployment of AI?”, there was no ready answer.

Troy Trzeszcz, head of the Food and Drug Administration’s Digital Health Center of Excellence, acknowledged that LLM and generative AI are, “a different paradigm that is pushing us all to think differently.” He suggested that the FDA may need new legal authority to oversee software that may change and evolve significantly after it is approved for use in a product.

A broader challenge is to make sure we don’t inadvertently infect AI with our biases, said Thomas Maddux, a cardiologist who leads the digital health and innovation program at BJC Healthcare. “Because AI is ultimately a reflection of us and all of our biases, how can we help AI, and ultimately us, be unbiased in the care we provide?” Maddux challenges the group.

NAM’s answer is: “You build a learning health care system.” ChatGPT does the same. When I posed Maddux’s question to ChatGPT-3.5 (the free version) and selected “exact” for the type of answer I wanted, ChatGPT immediately provided a five-point plan focused on variation in the data; diversity among people; verification; governance structure; And transparency.

Look? There are some health care uses of ChatGPT where you won’t be the least bit excited or intimidated.