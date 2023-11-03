Exchanges Drop BCH After XRP Listing Rumors Threaten Bitcoin Cash Rally

Bitcoin Cash has followed the general uptrend of Bitcoin and the price is almost clearing the $250 resistance level before being rejected. Whether BCH has maintained this bullish momentum is not entirely clear after its delisting from a crypto exchange.

EDX Markets delists Bitcoin Cash

In another unexpected blow, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has been delisted from the EDX Markets crypto exchange. Users initially suspected that the exchange was ending support for BCH and the rumors spread like wildfire through social media. Eventually, the crypto exchange would confirm these rumors, with a spokesperson revealing that edX Markets is in fact no longer offering support for BCH.

Contrary to the norm, EDX Markets did not provide any indication as to why the cryptocurrency was removed from the exchange. Rather, users were directed to sign up for the newsletter to receive updates about listings, as well as check the website for supported coins.

Interestingly, this is happening at a time when rumors are circulating that edX Markets is planning to list XRP. This would make sense given that many exchanges have opposed the cryptocurrency following Ripple’s victory at the SEC. Since then, XRP volumes have been at high levels and crypto exchanges have sought the chance to get a piece of the pie.

BCH price is struggling to maintain

Following rejection from the $250 level, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) price has been hard-pressed to continue on its previous trajectory. A drop to the $240 level shook out a large portion of the longs, before the bulls were able to take over once again.

However, BCH daily trading volume is still seeing good momentum after surging 36% in a day. If anything, this shows that there is still a lot of interest in altcoins and trading is attracting a lot of attention from market participants.

The major resistance for the BCH breakout currently lies at the $250 level. If the price is able to overcome this resistance, the rally is expected to continue and could reach $270 before losing momentum. But it is still a long way from its yearly high of $300.

At the time of writing, BCH is trading at $243 with a 3.75% loss on the weekly chart. However, it is performing much better after gaining 2.23% in the last few days.

