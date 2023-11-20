“Exchange-Traded Funds Have Come a Long Way,” Advisor Says How to Use Them in Your Portfolio

Whether you are a new or experienced investor, exchange-traded funds are an option for your portfolio.

Experts say you can use them for tax efficiency, asset allocation, and other investing goals.

“ETFs have come a long way over the last 15 to 20 years,” said Barry Glassman, founder and chairman of Glassman Wealth Services.

Morsa Images | getty images

Experts say whether you’re a new or experienced investor, depending on your goals and risk tolerance, exchange-traded funds or ETFs are an option for your portfolio.

ETFs are a wrapper for individual assets such as stocks and bonds, similar to mutual funds. However, many ETFs have better tax efficiency and lower expense ratios than mutual funds, prompting many investors to make the switch.

“ETFs have come a long way over the last 15 to 20 years,” said certified financial planner Barry Glassman, founder and president of Glassman Wealth Services in McLean, Virginia. He is also a member of CNBC’s Financial Advisory Council.

Investors sold more than $900 billion from mutual funds and invested nearly $600 billion in ETFs in 2022, according to Morningstar data. The net difference was the largest on record.

With constant change, we spoke to CNBC’s FA Council experts to find out how they are using ETFs in client portfolios.

If you’re investing in a brokerage account, capital gains and dividends are taxed annually, compared to your pretax 401(k) or individual retirement accounts, which defer taxes until you withdraw the funds. .

“The most attractive feature of ETFs is that most don’t distribute capital gains at the end of the year,” Glassman said.

The most attractive feature of ETFs is that most do not distribute capital gains at the end of the year.

barry glassman

Founder and Chairman of Glassman Wealth Services

By comparison, some mutual funds have year-end capital gains distributions, especially those with large outflows, which requires managers to sell holdings.

For Kathy Curtis, a CFP and founder of Curtis Financial Planning in Oakland, California, ETFs offer “more control over the tax implications” of investing in a brokerage account.

“Being in California, a very high-tax state, this is an important part of my practice – helping clients reduce taxable income,” she said.

ETFs can also be used to balance risk with reward in your asset allocation strategies.

According to Marguerita Cheng, CFP and CEO of Blue Ocean Global Wealth in Gaithersburg, Maryland, you can think about ETFs as part of a core portfolio or a satellite portfolio.

ETFs with exposure to broad-based indices like the S&P 500 can be part of your core portfolio, providing stability as the fund follows the general movement of the index. Kamila Elliott, CFP and co-founder and CEO of Atlanta-based Collective Wealth Partners, said her company primarily uses ETFs to core positions in its portfolio.

By comparison, ETFs in satellite portfolios provide diversification opportunities, which reduces exposure to a single asset or risk. For example, Cheng points to a client interested in opportunities in the video game industry who was able to identify a video game ETF that suited his interests.

Since you can’t guarantee the next big industry winner – including the video game industry – ETFs in this role can be less risky bets than individual stocks, but they still have the potential for big losses and gains.

,[ETFs] “That can be really powerful because customers can be a little more intentional,” Cheng said.

Compared to mutual funds, ETFs allow you to decide where to invest your money with more attention to individual interests and needs, Cheng said. Noncore ETFs are often specific to certain sectors, stocks, or a specific focus, such as food system sustainability during climate change.

Elliott said she typically uses mutual funds “in developed markets, emerging markets and the ESG sector” to complement core ETFs.

Source: www.cnbc.com