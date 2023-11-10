Excessive spending by Congress could bankrupt America. What you need to know

Cash money floating over the US Congress and Capitol dome building in Washington DC, , [+] Illustration of coronavirus economic stimulus payments and government spending. vector illustration getty

There has been much discussion and debate on the national debt. There’s also been a lot of finger-pointing among various factions of the federal government. How long will Congress keep spending more? Will America go bankrupt someday? To answer these questions we need to understand some facts about the national debt.

Facts on National Debt

Here are some important facts to consider:

1. The US debt now exceeds $33 trillion and is rapidly approaching $34 trillion.

2. According to the Treasury Department, the average rate of interest on the national debt is 2.97%.

3. On October 31, 2023, Richard Fisher, former president of the Dallas Fed, said that 50% of this debt will mature in the next three years and will need to be refinanced.

4. Refinancing will increase the average rate of interest on the loan, possibly above 5.0%.

5. Higher interest payments will further strain the federal budget and weaken the government’s ability to meet future needs.

In short, as the debt increases, the federal government’s ability to pay its bills will weaken. At some point, America’s credit rating will go down, and we will have to pay higher interest rates on future loans. The decision is clear. The budget is on a shaky path.

biggest budget item

Currently, the four largest federal budget expenditures according to usdebtlock.org are: Medicare/Medicaid ($1.47 T), followed by Social Security ($1.37 T), Defense ($826 B), and interest on the national debt ($678 B). Once the loan is refinanced, the average rate of interest on the loan will increase and it is likely to become the third largest budget expenditure, replacing defense expenditure.

current budget shortfall

When more money is spent than collected, a deficit arises. Currently, the federal government is spending approximately $1.7 trillion more than it collects. Some members of Congress are raising concerns, but most are debating how it should be spent rather than asking whether it should be spent.

Perspective on National Debt

There has been a huge increase in the national debt in the last few years. The federal debt as of the fiscal year ending 9/30/2019 was $22.72 trillion. Today, four short years later, it stands at well over $33 trillion. This is an increase of approximately 50%. There has been a surprising increase in debt since Covid-19.

due to increase in debt

There are other factors contributing to the expansion of debt, including the crisis at the southern border. As the number of immigrants to the United States continues to grow, the costs associated with food, housing, medical care, and transportation are becoming burdensome. When the federal government moves immigrants to various American cities, it also shifts the burden of care to municipalities. Unlike the federal government, which can spend more than it recovers, cities and states are required to balance their budgets. Thus, the cost of immigrant care has led many mayors from both parties to express concerns to the White House. This could lead to increased funding for those cities, which inevitably increases budget shortfalls and debt.

Politics is another major issue for increasing debt. When members of Congress spend more money lobbying their constituents, spending increases. Due to the lack of fiscal responsibility in Washington, members of Congress have little incentive to cut spending. In fact, Congress will continue to spend excessively unless voters decide to change them. However, if members of Congress continue to receive funding for their districts, their voters will likely continue to re-elect them. After all, how many people would be willing to sacrifice their piece of the pie for the good of the nation?

our legacy of debt

According to usdebtlock.org, the amount of debt per citizen is $100,349. When you include only taxpayers, the amount increases to $259,103. These are staggering statistics, which will only get worse unless Congress makes meaningful spending cuts. This is unlikely because very few, if any, politicians are willing to risk their re-election for the good of the nation.

The longer we ignore Congress’s overspending, the more pain we will feel when budget cuts are enacted. Unfortunately, in this politically polarized world, where it seems every topic is filtered through a political lens, consensus will be difficult to achieve. Although term limits would help, it is unlikely that Congress would vote to limit their time in office, especially with so many long-term members. It is more likely that this problem will continue to worsen until it becomes an immediate threat. Of course, by then it would be too late.