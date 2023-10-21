A study published in The Lancet has found that pregnant women who acquire more weight than needed have a higher chance of dying later in life from diabetes or heart disease. All weight groups examined, including those classified as underweight, normal, or overweight before becoming pregnant, had an elevated risk of mortality.

Study authors say research would help protect women from long-term health problems due to unhealthy weight

New Delhi: It is normal to gain weight in pregnancy, as the growing fetus leads to your body storing fat and being ready to make breast milk after your baby is born. According to experts, women gain mostly 10-12.5kg (22lb-28lb) weight after week 20, but more than that can be threatening to your health.

According to a new analysis of 50 years of data published in The Lancet, pregnant women who gained more than the now-recommended amount of weight had a higher risk of death from heart disease or diabetes in the decades that followed.

The study, conducted by the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania studied a large group of women, assessing mortality rates to show the potential long-term effects of weight gain in pregnancy.

The data states that a higher risk of death was found for all weight groups studied, which included those defined as underweight, within the normal weight, or even being overweight before their pregnancies.

However, surprisingly, no increase in risk was uncovered among those who had been obese.

Stefanie Hinkle, the study’s lead author and assistant professor of Epidemiology and Gynecology at Penn said the research would help protect women from long-term health problems due to unhealthy weight.

“We hope that this work leads to greater efforts to identify new, effective, and safe ways to support pregnant people in achieving a healthy weight gain. We showed that gaining weight during pregnancy within the current guidelines may protect against possible negative impacts much later in life, and this builds upon evidence of the short-term benefits for both maternal health and the health of the baby,” she wrote.

Why do weight fluctuations in pregnancy cause heart issues?

Experts say pregnancy leads to many changes in the body, which puts extra stress and forces your heart to work harder. Also, because of that, your blood volume goes up during the first few weeks and thereafter keeps rising.

According to data, most people experience a 40-45 per cent total increase in blood volume during pregnancy.

Also, by around 28-34 weeks, your cardiac output may increase by 30-50 per cent. Doctors say it happens because of the higher blood volume and faster heart rate. For women carrying twins, their cardiac output may increase up to 60 per cent.

Ways to manage weight during pregnancy

Gynecologists recommend focusing on eating the right foods and staying active during pregnancy. If you do not gain enough weight during pregnancy, you and your baby may have problems. You can make changes in your diet to get the nutrients you need without gaining too much weight.