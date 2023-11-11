Examining the US Electric Vehicle Market

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – One million electric vehicles are expected to be sold in the United States this year.

Although this is a major milestone, recent trends suggest that the electric vehicle market may be cooling off.

The Verge’s transportation editor Andrew Hawkins joins “Inside the Issues” host Amrit Singh to discuss EVs and the changing market factors.

What you need to know

Major auto manufacturers such as Ford and General Motors have announced that they will withdraw investments in electric vehicles due to lack of consumer interest.

Hawkins says there are currently a lot of obstacles hindering the transition to electric vehicles such as automakers pulling back their investments, the recent UAW strike, competition from China and charging infrastructure.

While China is currently the leader in manufacturing electric vehicles, the Biden administration has made large investments through the Inflation Reduction Act

In California, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order requiring all vehicles sold in the state to be zero-emissions by 2035.

“The millionth EV sold in the United States, I think, is a huge deal. I think it’s a sign that things are going electric,” Hawkins said.

,[Consumers] We need to see a significant reduction in prices. Hawkins said, right now, EVs are still considered a luxury or premium product for many people.

For example, a $7,5000 tax credit is available to anyone purchasing an electric vehicle manufactured in the United States.

Hawkins says this is one of many steps that will help electric vehicles become a mass consumer product.

“I think we’ll probably see it in the next five years, when the majority of vehicles sold in the United States will start to be EVs,” Hawkins said.

Tell us your thoughts on Inside the Issues and watch Spectrum News 1 Monday through Friday at 8 and 11 p.m.

Source: spectrumnews1.com