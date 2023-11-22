Examining the pros and cons of obesity drugs alternatives









22 Nov 2023 — With the growing popularity of obesity drugs, companies are shining a light on the benefits of natural alternatives and healthy nutrition to manage weight sustainably over the long term. They stress the importance of scientific support and education to compete with weight loss medication.

Nutrition Insight sits down with botanical ingredients company Nektium and the Green Bronx Machine — an organization aiming to build healthy, equitable and resilient communities through education and local food systems — to discuss their alternatives to weight loss drugs and how they measure up to popular medicines.

“Weight management is a dynamic and evolving field, with a growing emphasis on natural, plant-based and sustainable products and supplements. Natural weight management solutions appeal to a wide demographic, including those seeking weight maintenance, individuals with mild weight concerns and those focused on preventive health,” says Dr. Miguel Florido, medical affairs and scientific marketing director at Nektium.

“They also tend to take a holistic approach to weight management. Rather than just focusing on calorie restriction or fat burning, these products may address broader aspects of health, such as improving metabolism, supporting digestive health and providing essential nutrients.”

Although he asserts that the rise of popular weight-loss drugs has led to a slowdown in sales of natural products, he expects an upturn in the market once the sales of these pharmacological alternatives are self-regulated.

“The overuse of these drugs will bring a period of concentrated learning that will lead to a reinterpretation of their recommendations for use, their side effects, the rebound effect that comes with the cessation of treatments and the realization that they are not sustainable alternatives over time due to their high cost.”

Popularity of obesity drugs

At the same time, weight-loss drugs often have strong clinical validation for their specific mechanism of action on certain consumer types, explains Florido.

“They may, therefore, be the preferred option for consumers with severe obesity or those requiring rapid and significant weight loss. Some individuals may opt for a combination of pharmaceutical interventions for rapid results and natural products for long-term maintenance, leading to a more integrated approach to weight management.”

Weight-loss drugs often have strong clinical validation for their specific mechanism of action on specific consumer types.He continues: “Natural weight management solutions can perfectly complement other standard therapies for weight control, ensuring better results over a more extended period and minimizing the reliance on drugs that may leave them with side effects.”

Stephen Ritz, founder of the Green Bronx Machine, notes that marketing and media, combined with medical, economic and food insecurity issues, have built a “perfect storm” for obesity drugs.

“We need to proceed with addressing the larger societal problems that exacerbate obesity, food insecurity, access and food-related illnesses.”

“The opportunity is obvious — obesity is at an all-time high. There are huge financial rewards for those with a golden pill that makes it easy to lose weight. I am concerned that science and technology continue evolving faster than the human body. As I always say, buyers beware. The best medication I know comes from the Farm-acy, not the pharmacy.”

Benefits of natural alternatives

Compared to obesity drugs, Florido notes that natural weight management solutions have many benefits.

“They often come from botanical extracts, minimizing the risk of the adverse effects commonly associated with pharmaceutical drugs. Many drugs have side effects that range from mild to severe, including gastrointestinal issues, cardiovascular concerns and psychological effects.”

He adds that consumers often feel more comfortable incorporating natural products into their daily routines over an extended period, promoting consistent weight management practices.

“Weight-loss drugs can cause dependency or rebound weight gain once discontinued, too. They can also be costly, which limits access for some individuals and may impact adherence to treatment plans. Natural remedies tend to be far cheaper than the popular weight-loss drugs, so they are easier to use over the long-term.”

Nektium’s Xanthigen combines pomegranate seed oil and fucoxanthin from the brown seaweed (Image credit: Nektium).Nektium developed Xanthigen, a patent-protected, clinically studied weight management formulation, to meet the demand for natural solutions.

“It not only aids in weight management but also targets body and liver fat through its metabolic activity,” explains Florido. “It features a synergistic combination of PUFA punicic acid (CLnA) from pomegranate seed oil and fucoxanthin from the brown seaweed Undaria pinnatifida. This blend demonstrates a multifaceted approach to weight management, addressing adipocyte differentiation, lipid accumulation and enhancing energy expenditure.”

He details that Xanthigen’s benefits have been demonstrated across multiple clinical and preclinical studies, showing its ability to reduce fat loss in rodents and humans.

“A peer-reviewed, double-blind, placebo-controlled human clinical trial showed that, in 16 weeks, it delivered a statistically significant reduction in body weight, reduced body and liver fat content, and improved liver function tests in obese non-diabetic women,” details Florido.

“Xanthigen increases resting metabolism due to increased energy expenditure. It stimulates the AMPKc pathway stimulation and reduces preadipocyte differentiation, which are keys that manage the body’s energy expenditure.”

Education and empowerment

Ritz cautions that focusing on cheap and convenient foods has resulted in costly and life-threatening consequences, sick people and a compromised planet with skewed priorities.

“Given that obesity for many is a behavioral problem and an economic issue — the best interventions are education and equitable access to healthy food for all,” he highlights.

“Access, behavioral change, moderation and exercise are often overlooked for most — we need to drive value there. It is all about education and empowerment — the basic tenets of what we do at Green Bronx Machine.”

While he welcomes the effectiveness and availability of medications that help address and reduce obesity in partnership with behavioral and dietary change, Ritz is concerned about their cost and access. These drugs are an “easy and actionable plan for the privileged as well as those who have not succeeded prior.”

The Green Bronx Machine highlights that education and equitable access to healthy food are the best interventions for obesity.But, people who could benefit the most from these drugs lack insurance or the resources to pay for them — working-class people whose diets are predicated mainly on cost, accessibility and convenience. They “represent the largest group of nutritionally challenged, obese and often food insecure people,” highlights Ritz.

“What we need is policy change, advocacy, education, and equitable access to better food and proven medications for all.”

How to compete with drugs

Natural weight loss solutions face intense competition from pharmaceutical weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic, highlights Florido, especially for individuals seeking rapid and intensive results.

“In the nutraceutical sector, where natural products and supplements dominate the weight loss category, the Ozempic effect prompts a reevaluation of formulation strategies. The challenge lies in translating the pharmacological mechanisms of semaglutide into effective and safe nutraceutical solutions.”

He suggests that integrating similar GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor activation properties into botanical extracts or synergistic formulations could offer a novel avenue for product development.

“Given the competition from weight-loss drugs, establishing and communicating the scientific credibility of natural ingredients is crucial.”

Moreover, Florido underscores that conducting rigorous clinical studies and providing transparent information on the mechanisms of action are vital to building trust among healthcare professionals and consumers.

“Compounding this challenge is the fact that the efficacy of natural ingredients can vary among individuals, influenced by genetics, lifestyle and pre-existing health conditions. This variability makes it difficult to ensure consistent and predictable user results.”

“In the case of Xanthigen, though, its benefits are supported by five high-quality studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals, accumulating data from different profiles to support its effects,” concludes Florido.

By Jolanda van Hal



