Examining the compatibility of carbon markets with carbon dioxide removal

The EU has binding targets for 2030 and 2050 and is currently discussing targets for 2040. The EU carbon market allows market players to trade permits to emit carbon dioxide among themselves while meeting the EU’s emissions-reduction limits. To what extent can this market be modified to accommodate CDRs? The answer is currently unclear; The European Commission itself is discussing to what extent CDRs can be brought into the EU carbon market.

One of the things I and my coauthors discuss in our article is the risk of combining CDR and carbon markets. If we combine CDR and traditional emissions-reduction strategies into a single carbon market, then, as CDR technologies become competitive and mature, we have the potential risk of generating windfall profits for CDR companies, which some people will benefit and will not serve the society well.

Flipping this over, how will the increasing availability of CDR technologies, such as direct air capture, potentially affect carbon markets?

The impacts depend on how CDR technologies will evolve. If CDR technologies such as direct air capture experience major advancements, the costs of these technologies will decrease, and the technologies will become more widespread and more available. Again, CDR technologies can influence carbon prices in these markets and even drive those prices down.

However, if carbon markets are still related to traditional emissions-reduction strategies, prices in carbon markets may still be quite high, as decarbonizing sectors such as aviation or agriculture is difficult. If the price of carbon is high but CDR technologies (such as negative-emission technologies) are cheap, this price difference could lead to the windfall I mentioned earlier. These profits would not be good, in the sense that the financial rewards would benefit the owners of CDR technologies, who are mostly private companies.

How can policymakers mitigate potential downsides, such as increased economic inequality, associated with a publicly financed CDR industry, while still achieving emissions-reduction targets?

We want to achieve emissions-reduction targets at low cost, which is why carbon markets exist. But, at the same time, we do not want to increase inequality.

We need to think about intelligent design of policy and regulatory frameworks for financing emissions-reduction technologies like CDR to achieve this balance between costs, emissions-reduction targets and reducing inequality. For example, policies could create separate markets for CDR and conventional emissions-reduction technologies, put a cap on the price of carbon, put a cap on expected profits in these markets, or limit governments’ ownership of CDR technologies. Can play a more active role.

Many open questions remain. What regulatory framework would be best is still unclear, and the best framework will likely depend on the context. One framework may emerge in some countries, and other frameworks may emerge in other countries. But the important implication of our research is that we need to think ahead before the potential for rising inequality creates problems.

How could any rising economic inequality be linked to CDR? Generally affect public acceptance or support of climate policy?

This question is common and very legitimate too. Increasing economic inequality associated with CDR could jeopardize support for action on climate policies. We should not assume that people accept and are willing to do whatever it takes to get carbon out of our energy and economic systems – even in places like Europe, where climate policy is more progressive. .

Particularly if people believe that new technologies and new markets associated with climate policy will increase inequality and benefit certain privileged groups, willingness to support climate policy will be reduced. This is a big risk from the point of view of political feasibility. At the same time, we want the change to be fair and efficient from the standpoint of fairness and from the standpoint of desirability. We must achieve both goals – justice and efficiency – for climate policy to serve society well.

Source: www.resources.org