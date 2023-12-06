Ex-OpenAI director Reid Hoffman says we still 'don't completely know' why the board kicked out Altman

Three weeks after OpenAI’s board briefly ousted CEO Sam Altman without giving any specific reason for its decision, former director Reid Hoffman says he’s still puzzled about what happened and why. .

“Reading the blog post was like, ‘What’s going on?’” Hoffman, the LinkedIn co-founder and a major startup investor, said on stage at Wired’s LiveWired conference in San Francisco on Tuesday. “I still don’t think we know completely.”

Altman was eventually brought back to lead the high-profile artificial intelligence startup after a massive push from top investors and the threat of a mass exodus among the company’s workforce. The board is now undergoing new changes, including the departure of some longtime directors, but all parties involved have remained largely silent on what led to the initial chaos.

Bloomberg reported that Altman was looking to raise money for a new AI chip startup. said that OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever thought Altman was not focusing enough on the potential risks of the company pursuing its technology. Reuters pointed to a technological breakthrough that the board had learned about from staff. The New Yorker later described a disagreement between Altman and Helen Toner, one of the directors who departed.

An OpenAI executive told employees that the board did not fire Altman because of “maliciousness or anything related to our financial, business, security, or security/privacy practices.”

The mystery has left an atmosphere of uncertainty around one of the world’s most valuable startups. OpenAI continues to operate the popular ChatGPT chatbot and, through an extensive partnership with Microsoft, its services are working inside software from major companies like AT&T and Mercedes-Benz.

However, rivals have used the period of uncertainty to their advantage. Last week, Adam Selipsky, head of Amazon’s cloud unit, which competes with Microsoft Azure, told a crowd of 50,000 conference attendees in Las Vegas that the events demonstrated why people wouldn’t want the cloud vendor to be just an A.I. Remain tied to the provider. Model.

Hoffman was one of the original donors of OpenAI. In 2017, he joined the board of Microsoft following its $26 billion acquisition of LinkedIn. He resigned from OpenAI’s board in March and said he had not spoken to any board members, although he said he had spoken with Altman.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella offered to appoint Altman, OpenAI President Greg Brockman, and their colleagues to a new advanced AI research group. But Altman was soon reinstated at OpenAI.

“I think we’re in a much better place in the world with Altman back in the CEO chair,” Hoffman said. “He’s very capable of this.”

Hoffman said the relationship between OpenAI and Microsoft, which is providing cloud infrastructure to startups and is plugging OpenAI services into its Windows and Office software, will be taught in business schools.

Nadella’s attitude about the situation is probably, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Hoffman said.

“Satya is a high-integrity, true leader,” Hoffman said. “And I think if that was the only path left open, they would have hired everyone from OpenAI and then kept moving forward.”

Source: www.cnbc.com