Ex-NYSE Chairman Says Money Will Flow To Bitcoin When ETF Is Approved

The former chairman of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is bullish on Bitcoin ETFs, claiming that money will “flood into the industry” if such a product is approved in the United States.

Tom Farley, now serving as CEO of crypto trading platform Bullish, argued on Tuesday that Bitcoin is a legitimate “store of value” despite its volatility.

Bitcoin ETF gets approval

In an interview with CNBC, Farley highlighted how Bitcoin is the only crypto asset that is universally recognized as a non-security among US regulators – a fact that could make it difficult for regulators to approve ETFs for the asset. May make you more willing to give.

“Bitcoin ETFs will bring money into the industry, making it easier to buy,” Farley said. “People believe in Bitcoin. Bitcoin is a great invention.”

About a dozen asset managers, including BlackRock, Fidelity and Franklin Templeton, are in the race to be the first to launch a Bitcoin spot ETF in the United States. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has not yet approved one, but recent discussions with the agency suggest that applicants are making steady progress.

The SEC’s deadline to approve or deny one of the applications – the Ark/21Shares Bitcoin ETF – is January 10, which has some bulls believing ETF approval is almost guaranteed. Others think an Ethereum spot ETF may be approved soon, as BlackRock and others have recently submitted applications for it.

However, Farley said he is less optimistic on the “immediacy of approval” in November or December than other crypto bulls, due to the SEC’s tough stance on non-Bitcoin cryptos that are likely to be securities.

He explained, “At least in the United States securities need to be traded on a nationally recognized exchange.” They don’t do that today, and I think these two issues are interconnected at this point.

NYSE President’s Crypto Exchange

Farley said his crypto exchange, Bullish, only offers trading for 25 “compliant” coins, and – unlike its competitors – focuses on regulatory oversight and approval.

“Most legacy exchanges are embroiled in criminal investigations, large-scale civil investigations and remain in a state of non-compliance,” he said. “The winning exchanges will be trusted, they will be compliant.”

Major crypto exchanges including Binance and Coinbase are currently facing lawsuits from the SEC for operating as unregistered securities exchanges, with many token trading on each platform allegedly qualifying as investment contracts.

