Ex-NatWest chief violated Faraz’s data protection rights, surveillance rules

The former chief executive of NatWest breached Nigel Farage’s data protection rights when he spoke to a journalist about his relationship with Coutts Bank, Britain’s information watchdog has ruled.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said the revelations were “unacceptable”, but had decided not to take any further regulatory action after Dame Alison Rose resigned over the matter.

The former CEO admitted a “serious error in judgement” by discussing Mr Farage’s relationship with a BBC journalist, Coutts, which is owned by NatWest Group.

Dame Alison Rose (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

He said he did not share any personal financial information, but “it was wrong to answer any questions raised by the BBC about this matter”.

But his departure came just hours after the board said it had full confidence in him, meaning the bank was forced to back down after the statement was made.

The decision comes at a sensitive time for NatWest, which is due to announce quarterly results on Friday.

In a statement on Wednesday, an ICO spokesperson said: “After a thorough review of the complaint made to us, we have completed our investigation. We upheld two parts of the complaint – namely, we found that an individual employed by NatWest shared information when they should not have, and by doing so breached the complainant’s data protection rights.

“We have been clear with the Bank that these actions were unacceptable and should not happen again. However, in view of the fact that the individual concerned has resigned from his position and the Bank has initiated its own investigation, we do not intend to take any further regulatory action at this time.

Mr Farage, the former Ukip and Brexit party leader, told the Financial Times, which first reported on the decision: “The ICO report confirms that Dame Alison Rose breached the data rules of the FCA rulebook and has deep political bias. “Oversaw the culture of NatWest.”

A NatWest spokesperson said: “We cooperate fully with the ICO in the assessment of any customer complaint, but it would not be appropriate for us to comment on this individual case.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com