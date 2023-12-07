Ex-Google, Coursera employees start Lutra AI to make building AI workflows easier techcrunch

While working at Coursera and later Google over the past decade, there were times when Jiquan Ngiam saw an engineering function that could be automated to support non-developers. However, there were never enough resources to do so.

Ngiam teamed up earlier this year with five friends, including Vijay Vasudevan, who worked with him at Google, to look at artificial intelligence models for the cloud, using, for example, Reason, To plan and code.

“It made me think about the ability of these models to generate code and logic, then explore the environment and make it more useful for non-engineers,” Ngiam told TechCrunch. “The question was whether these models could now code in such a way that all the software we use would interconnect and then do very useful things for us reliably and safely.”

They are ready to create special assistants that will help you with all kinds of tasks. In some instances they thought they could apply AI workflows to take control of busy inboxes or manage Slack connections with customers.

The result was Lutra AI. Launched in April, this young startup builds AI workflows from natural language so no technical experience is required. It integrates with existing apps like Google Workspace and Slack, and enables automation for tasks like email management and Internet research.

Lutra is the latest company to tackle AI workflows, joining companies like Respawn, Unity, Parabola, and even big tech like Nvidia. However, Ngiam sees Lutra separating from the group in a few ways: One, Lutra takes a code-first approach to the problem. This way there is greater security and reliability during the execution of these AI workflows thus keeping the data safe. Two, while other companies use big language models for everything, Lutra is focusing LLM on a few tasks that will yield better results.

Leutra recently exited quietly after closing $3.8 million in seed funding in a round that also included Coatue Ventures, Hustle Fund, Maven Ventures, WVV Capital and a group of angel investors including Andrej Karpathy, Jeff Dean and Scott Belsky. Was.

The company is in private beta with a small number of customers, and Ngiam says the company is too early to share traction at this time. With the new funding, they plan to open Lutra to more customers and focus on product development and product market fit.

“We all have this digital presence and we use a lot more software today than we did 10 years ago,” Ngiam said. “When I think long term, all of these technologies are well embedded in companies today, so this is the moment to provide tools that integrate across all software uses, allowing your business to operate even more effectively. Can be empowered to.”

Source: techcrunch.com