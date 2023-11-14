Ex-Fox News reporter sues network saying she was fired for challenging lies about 2020 election

A former Fox News Capitol Hill reporter and producer has sued the network, claiming he was fired for challenging on-air lies about the 2020 election.

Jason Donner alleges in the lawsuit that Fox News knew that President Donald Trump’s claims that voter fraud was behind his defeat in 2020 were false, but after Trump and the network’s audience reaction to the Election Day announcement that President After Joe Biden won Arizona, it was “cleansed.” “Journalist who spoke out against false election fraud claims.

“In order to regain viewership and pledge their loyalty to President Trump, Fox’s corporate leadership fired the news division and reporters who reported on election fraud,” the lawsuit, filed in Washington, D.C., Superior Court, says. “Spoken out against the claims.”

The wrongful termination and discrimination claim seeks undisclosed damages and expenses, as well as a judgment that would bar Fox News from discriminating or retaliating against Donner or other current or former Fox News employees. Although it was filed on September 27, the lawsuit did not come to light until Monday, a report by the Daily Beast shows.

“Mr. Donner’s lawsuit speaks for itself and we have no further comment,” plaintiffs’ attorney Brendan J. Klaproth said by email.

Neither a Fox News spokesperson nor lawyers for the network responded to requests for comment.

The lawsuit claims the network “quickly surrendered to” Trump after he denounced it. The lawsuit says the post-election layoffs included the reporter who made the on-air announcement, Chris Stirewalt, and 20 other reporters.

The filing cites text messages between Lachlan Murdoch, co-chairman of News Corp., Fox News’ parent company, and Suzanne Scott, the network’s CEO, in which Scott is quoted as saying the network’s Arizona call was “damaging But we will shine a light on this” Our stars and plants flags tell audiences that we hear and respect them.

A News Corp spokesman did not immediately respond to an inquiry seeking comment from Murdoch or his representatives at the company.

According to the lawsuit, Donner was then reprimanded and banned from expressing “opinions” when on November 19, 2020, he posted on Twitter (now known as X) that Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani had claimed voter fraud in Philadelphia, but told a Pennsylvania court, “This is not a fraud case.”

The lawsuit says Fox News became a “toxic environment” for journalists with no allegiance to the truth, and the toxicity reached its peak on January 6, 2021, when Trump supporters attempted to disrupt the counting of electoral votes. I stormed the Capitol. Certifying Biden’s victory.

The claim says Donner was working in the Senate radio and television correspondents gallery when the Capitol was breached. He said, as the Capitol began to be “attacked,” he took refuge inside the Fox News booth as the network reported that the rioters were “peaceful,” according to the lawsuit.

Later, as violence continued, including gunfire, a Fox News reporter spoke about the rioters on the air, claiming, “When you hear their voices, you can tell they’re in serious trouble.” Why were you disappointed?”

According to the filing, Donner called the Fox News control room and said, “I don’t want to hear any of this nonsense again on our broadcast because you’re going to get us.” All were killed.”

The filing said that despite increased scrutiny of Fox News executives, donors were apparently pro-fact when executives told reporters to publish stories based on pro-Trump opinions published by newspapers and conservative websites, according to the lawsuit. When instructed to take cover, they retreated.

When prime time host Tucker Carlson prepared to air a special, “Patriot Purge”, claiming that the January 6 intrusion was carried out by Trump opponents, Donner debunked the conspiracy theory and other false claims in the special. Who worked on a piece, the suit states.

“The Patriot Purge was released despite the fact that Fox News knew it contained false information,” the lawsuit says.

By the spring of 2022, Donner was the target of managers, including his new supervisor, who “demanded” that he and his coworkers “report inaccurately on the election and former President Trump.”

Donner went on medical leave shortly thereafter, according to the lawsuit. The filing further states that after returning, he submitted a written complaint to his supervisor and the network’s human resources department, taking issue with coverage that included false claims about the Capitol insurrection, as well as criticisms That he was reporting on “network” topics. Don’t care about it,” such as the confirmation process for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

This resulted in a more than two-hour-long Zoom meeting with HR in which Donner complained about “false reporting” by Carlson, who has since left the network, and about the “toxic environment” created there, according to the suit. Has a claim.

A request for comment sent to Carlson’s new show’s Facebook page was not immediately returned.

According to the lawsuit, the following month, Donner took a sick day as he recovered from the effects of the COVID vaccine, resulting in his supervisor calling him the next day and yelling at him, questioning his work ethic. He was fired the next day, September 28, 2022, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit cites information included in Dominion Voting Systems’ 2021 claim against Fox News, in which the voting machine maker said the broadcaster defamed it by airing claims it was linked to the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez, to politicians Gave bribes and deployed machines to rig the vote counting against Trump.

Fox News settled that lawsuit for $787.5 million. “We acknowledge the court’s rulings that found certain claims about Dominion to be false,” the network said in a statement after the April settlement.

Donner’s claims of political discrimination — he says he was a lifelong Republican but voted Democratic in recent elections — are based on the District of Columbia Human Rights Act, which prohibits workplace bias based on political affiliation.

Source: www.nbcnews.com