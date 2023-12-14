Ex-Facebook diversity leader pleads guilty to stealing more than $4 million from the company

A former Facebook global diversity strategist pleaded guilty to wire fraud in California and Georgia after stealing more than $4 million from the social media giant “to fund a lavish lifestyle,” federal prosecutors said.

Barbara Farlow-Smiles, who led various Facebook diversity, equity and inclusion programs from 2017 to mid-2021, stole money “through an elaborate scheme involving fraudulent vendors, fraudulent charges and cash bribes,” the U.S. attorney in Atlanta said. The office said. a statement.

Farlow-Smiles, who pleaded guilty in Atlanta federal court on Monday, was not the top DEI leader for Facebook, whose parent company is Meta.

Among other things, prosecutors said, Farlow-Smiles, 38, forced Facebook people to pay for goods and services that were never actually provided to the company and then extorted bribes from those individuals. Payment was made.

“These individuals included friends, relatives, a former intern at a former job, a nanny and babysitter, a hair stylist, and her university teacher,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Prosecutors said that in some instances, Farlow-Smiles paid people on Facebook who did not bribe him, in one case paying an artist $10,000 for exclusive paintings and a preschool $18,000 for tuition. More was paid.

As part of the scheme, Furlough-Smiles linked PayPal, Venmo and Cash App accounts to his Facebook credit cards and used those accounts to refer friends, relatives and other associates for goods and services allegedly provided to Facebook. Made to pay.

U.S. Attorney Ryan Buchanan said in a statement that Farlow-Smiles abused her position of trust at Facebook “to defraud the company of millions of dollars, ignoring the deadly consequences of undermining the importance of its DEI mission.”

Prosecutors said Meta provided assistance and cooperation in the criminal investigation.

Farlow-Smiles, who lives in Atlanta, is scheduled to be sentenced March 19. He is free on $5,000 bond.

“We are cooperating with law enforcement on the case of this former program manager, and we will continue to do so,” a Meta spokesperson said in a statement to CNBC.

Farlow-Smiles’ attorney, Lance Clark, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Source: www.nbcnews.com