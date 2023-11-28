Ex-dividend reminder: Flowers Foods, Coca-Cola and General Motors

On 11/30/23, Flowers Foods, Coca-Cola, and General Motors will all trade ex-dividends for their respective upcoming dividends. Flowers Foods, Inc. will pay its $0.23 quarterly dividend on 12/15/23, The Coca-Cola Company will pay its $0.46 quarterly dividend on 12/15/23, and General Motors Company will pay its $0.09 quarterly dividend on 12/15/23 Will pay. /14/23.

Start Slideshow: 10 Stocks Where Yields Are More Attractive »

As a percentage of FLO’s recent stock price of $21.18, this dividend works out to be approximately 1.09%, so Flowers Foods, Inc. Look for FLO shares to trade 1.09% lower – all else being equal – when FLO shares open for trading at 11/30/23. Similarly, investors should see KO open 0.79% lower and GM open 0.32% lower, ceteris paribus.

Below are dividend history charts for FLO, KO and GM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recently declared dividend.

flower foods,

flow tickertech

Coca-Cola,

KO tickertech

General Motors,

GM tickertech

In general, dividends are not always predictable given the fluctuations in company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in creating an expectation of future annual yield is to look at the above history, for a sense of consistency over time. This can help decide whether these companies’ recent dividends are likely to continue. If they hold up, the current estimated yields on an annualized basis would be 4.34% for Flowers Foods, 3.15% for Coca-Cola, and 1.26% for General Motors.

SPECIAL OFFER: Join the income investing conversation at ValueForum.com with a special invitation to seven days for seven dollars.

In Tuesday trading, shares of Flowers Foods are currently down about 1%, shares of Coca-Cola are down about 0.2%, and shares of General Motors are up about 1.1% on the day.