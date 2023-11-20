Ex-CEO Yaccarino responds to companies pulling ads over anti-Semitism: 'Made-up distractions'

Top Line

Yaccarino's comments come after a group of advertisers quit the platform.

Yaccarino’s comments come after a group of advertisers quit the platform after left-wing watchdog Media Matters released a report that found ads from Apple, Bravo, IBM and Oracle contained content supporting the Nazi Party and Adolf Hitler. Appear close to.

Apple, Disney and film company Lionsgate also suspended advertising on – That claim has also been condemned by the White House as “hateful propaganda”. Out of anti-Semitic and racist hatred.”

Yaccarino, who joined X earlier this year after an 11-year stint at NBCUniversal, has faced strong headwinds since joining That’s why she’s still at X despite Musk’s pattern of controversial posts, reportedly telling Forbes that by resigning she can speak out against racism and anti-Semitism.

Yaccarino has rejected those suggestions, sources told Forbes, even as Musk faces criticism for endorsing a post deemed anti-Semitic, theorizing That “Jewish communities are promoting the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim they want people to stop using against them.” Them”—Musk called this argument the “real truth.”

main background

Musk’s handling of X has been widely criticized since he closed a landmark $44 billion purchase of the company, then known as Twitter, last October. The main claims in those complaints were that his cuts to the platform’s workforce, including teams dedicated to content moderation, and the removal of the platform’s moderation guidelines would encourage hate speech as Musk sought to transform the platform into a bastion of free speech. Tried (Musk admitted last October that the platform could not become a “free-for-all hellscape”). In addition to the Media Matters report last week, the Center for Countering Digital Hate also found in September that the platform failed to remove the majority of posts marked as “extreme hate speech,” despite Yaccarino’s repeated claims, telling CNBC. Has done that the platform has combated hate speech. The site is “healthier and safer” than it was before Musk took over in August.

Adverse

Musk on Saturday threatened to file a “thermonuclear lawsuit” against Media Matters and anyone involved in this fraudulent attack on our company, claiming the watchdog used the posts to “manipulate the public and advertisers.” And used an alternative account to create the ad. Media Matters did not respond to Forbes’ request for comment).

tangent line

Musk also took a dig at monumental artificial intelligence startup OpenAI on Monday after its co-founder Sam Altman ousted and more than 500 of its employees threatened to join Microsoft. musk wrote “It looks like volatility.ai is still available.”

