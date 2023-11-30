Ex CEO reacts to Elon Musk telling advertisers he is departing "fuck yourself"

Big quote: The former Twitter platform boss’ anger over Elon Musk pitching to advertisers was addressed by X CEO Linda Yaccarino, who said, “X stands at a unique and wonderful intersection of free speech and Main Street.”

Speaking with Andrew Ross Sorkin at the New York Times DealBook Summit, Musk was asked about an exodus of advertisers due to a report that showed how some ads appeared next to pro-Nazi content on X. This came when Musk was already facing criticism for posting a positive post. Responding to a message arguing that the Jewish community spreads hatred against whites. Musk has since apologized for his post, calling it “probably one of the dumbest, if not the dumbest, things I’ve done on the platform.”

IBM was the first to suspend its advertising on the Musk told Sorkin that his departure would “kill the company, and the whole world will know that advertisers have killed the company.”

It might seem like Musk wants advertisers to come back, but when Sorkin asked if that was the case, the billionaire said, “I don’t want them to advertise.”

Musk said, “If someone is trying to blackmail through advertising, trying to blackmail me for money, then get cheated yourself.” “Go. Fuck. Yourself. Is that clear, I hope it is.” Musk highlighted Disney CEO Bob Iger by saying “Hey Bob, if you’re in the audience, I feel the same way.”

In June, it was reported that Twitter’s advertising sales had dropped by 59%, possibly due to the increasing amount of hate speech and pornography on the platform. In July, Musk said that X was “still negative cash flow” due to the loss of “plus” advertisers. [a] Heavy burden of debt.”

X CEO Yaccarino posts response to Musk’s “candid interview”. He said he apologized, provided clarification and offered a clear view of the company’s position, adding that “X is enabling an information freedom that is uncomfortable for some people. We are a platform that allows people to to make its own decisions.”

Today @Elon Musk Gave a comprehensive and candid interview in @dealbook 2023. He also offered an apology, an explanation, and a clear view of our position. X is enabling an information freedom that is uncomfortable for some people. We are a platform that allows… – Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) 30 November 2023

There are several other interesting topics covered during Musk’s interview with Sorkin, including the claim that his brain implant startup Neuralink never caused the death of a monkey because they chose animals near death due to terminal conditions . He said the monkeys’ recently constructed facilities are a “paradise”.

Musk has certainly never been one to care what people think, but his latest outburst could prove costly. It is doubtful that the huge loss of advertising revenue will be compensated by new subscriptions for users. Perhaps reflecting his mindset, the Tesla boss said, “Being liked is actually a weakness.”

