Ex-Binance CEO Zhao urges judge to allow him to leave US before sentencing

[1/2]Binance Founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France on June 16, 2022. Reuters/Benoit Tessier/File Photo Get licensing rights

Nov 24 (Reuters) – Lawyers for former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao are urging a U.S. judge to reject a Justice Department request to block him from returning to his home in the United Arab Emirates until That they are not sentenced for violating anti-money laundering requirements.

In Thursday’s filing, Zhao’s lawyers asked U.S. District Judge Richard Jones in Seattle not to overturn bail conditions set by a magistrate judge on Tuesday that would allow him to leave the United States while awaiting sentencing.

Zhao, a citizen of the United Arab Emirates and Canada, stepped down as CEO of Binance on Tuesday after the global cryptocurrency exchange pleaded guilty to failing to maintain an effective anti-money laundering program.

US officials said Binance broke US anti-money laundering and sanctions laws and failed to report more than 100,000 suspicious transactions with organizations described by the US as terrorist groups, including Hamas, al Qaeda and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. have failed.

The company agreed to pay more than $4.3 billion as part of a plea deal. Zhao has agreed to pay a $150 million fine to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and prosecutors said in a Wednesday filing that he faces up to 18 months in prison.

The Justice Department has asked Jones by Monday to overturn U.S. Magistrate Judge Brian Tsuchida’s decision to allow Zhao to return home to the United Arab Emirates ahead of his Feb. 23 sentencing after he bailed her out of $175 million. Had agreed to release him on bail bond.

The government said it may be unable to secure his return if he chooses not to return to the US for sentencing, given that he has no extradition treaty with the UAE and Zhao is a criminal with significant assets. Is a multi-billionaire.

But Zhao’s lawyers argued that the former CEO had demonstrated he was not a flight risk by agreeing to a “substantial” bail package and voluntarily coming to the US to accept responsibility for his actions.

Defense lawyers argued that allowing Zhao to return to the UAE would allow him to care for his partner and three children and prepare for sentencing.

The Justice Department responded Friday in a brief statement that its decision at Tuesday’s hearing to recommend Zhao remain free before sentencing was “extraordinary” and occurred only because it believed restricting her travel would protect her rights. Escape risk can be “managed”.

Justice Department lawyers said, “In most cases, a multimillionaire defendant who has pleaded guilty is facing potential prison time, and resides in a country that does not extradite its citizens to the United States. Yes, he will be taken into custody.”

Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Alexia Garmfalvi, Marguerita Choy and Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Nate Raymond reports on the federal judiciary and litigation. He can be reached at [email protected].

Source: www.reuters.com