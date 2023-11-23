Ex-Binance CEO CZ is ‘at grave risk of flight’, prosecutors claim he has been asked to remain in US

Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the former CEO of Binance, should not be allowed to leave the US ahead of his February sentencing on a charge of violating the Bank Secrecy Act, federal prosecutors said in a court filing on Wednesday.

Zhao pleaded guilty and resigned from the founded crypto exchange on Tuesday, along with Binance on multiple criminal charges related to allowing US users and users in sanctioned territories to use the anti-money laundering platform without providing their customers with adequate information. and pleaded guilty to civil charges. Laundering program. Binance agreed to pay a $4.3 billion fine, in the largest corporate fine in U.S. Justice Department history.

In Wednesday’s filing, prosecutors said that as a citizen of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Zhao had “minimal ties to the US” and might not return if he was allowed to leave. He noted that they were not seeking to send him to prison before sentencing – only that he be required to remain in the US. His sentencing is currently scheduled for February 23, 2024, and he will potentially spend more than a year in prison. Ok.

Under the terms of his current bond agreement, Zhao can leave the US after depositing $15 million in a trust account, signing a $175 million personal recognizance bond and putting up the additional funds to guarantors.

That’s inadequate, prosecutors said in Wednesday’s filing. If Zhao does not return to the US, they will not be able to secure the $175 million bond because most of his assets are outside the country, and Zhao is wealthy enough to pay the rest of the money without any problems. They said. There is no extradition treaty between UAE and US

During the hearing on Tuesday, Zhao’s lawyers argued that forcing him to remain in the US before he is sentenced would be difficult on him and his family. His wife and children cannot relocate to the United States during the several-month period between Tuesday’s hearing and his February sentencing.

Magistrate Judge Brian Tsuchida asked prosecutors on Tuesday whether Zhao came to the US voluntarily to surrender and plead guilty, meaning there was no serious risk of flight.

There is a difference between voluntarily coming to the United States to plead guilty and doing so in order to face a possible prison sentence, a prosecutor said in response.

Zhao is currently in the US until at least November 27. If District Judge Richard Jones decides not to review the DOJ filing by 5:00 pm Pacific time that day, Zhao will be free to return to the UAE, but he will have to come back. To America by February 10th.

Source: www.coindesk.com