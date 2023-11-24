Ex-Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao urges judge to allow him to leave US before sentencing

Lawyers for former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao are urging a US judge to reject a Justice Department request to block him from returning to his home in the UAE until he completes an anti-money laundering investigation. No punishment is imposed for violating the requirements.

In Thursday’s filing, Zhao’s lawyers asked U.S. District Judge Richard Jones in Seattle not to overturn bail conditions set by a magistrate judge on Tuesday that would allow him to leave the United States while awaiting sentencing.

Zhao, a citizen of the United Arab Emirates and Canada, stepped down as CEO of Binance on Tuesday after the global cryptocurrency exchange pleaded guilty to failing to maintain an effective anti-money laundering program.

US officials said Binance broke US anti-money laundering and sanctions laws and failed to report more than 100,000 suspicious transactions with organizations described by the US as terrorist groups, including Hamas, al Qaeda and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. have failed.

The company agreed to pay more than $4.3 billion as part of a plea deal.

Zhao has agreed to pay a $150 million fine to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and prosecutors said in Wednesday’s filing that he faces up to 18 months in prison.

Changpeng Zhao left federal court on Tuesday. AP Binance agreed to pay more than $4.3 billion as part of a plea deal. Reuters

The Justice Department has asked Jones by Monday to overturn a decision by US Magistrate Judge Brian Tsuchida to allow Zhao to return home to the UAE ahead of his February 23 sentencing after he posted a $175 million bail bond. But agreed to release.

The government said it may be unable to secure his return if he chooses not to return to the US for sentencing, given that he has no extradition treaty with the UAE and Zhao is a criminal with significant assets. Is a multi-billionaire.

But Zhao’s lawyers argued that the former CEO had demonstrated that he was not a flight risk by agreeing to a “substantial” bail package and voluntarily coming to the US to accept responsibility for his actions.

Defense lawyers argued that allowing Zhao to return to the UAE would allow him to care for his partner and three children and prepare for sentencing.

The Justice Department did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

Source: nypost.com