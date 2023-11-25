Ex-Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao asks judge to allow him to leave US before being sentenced for money laundering

Lawyers for former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao are asking a federal judge to allow the cryptocurrency trading platform’s founder to return to his home in the UAE ahead of his sentencing in the US after pleading guilty to money laundering earlier this week. Are asking for.

Zhao, who resigned from Binance as part of a $4.3 billion settlement with the Justice Department, faces up to 10 years in prison. Although Zhao’s plea agreement stipulated that she be allowed to go home to her family while awaiting sentencing next year, prosecutors have urged U.S. District Judge Richard Jones to prevent her from leaving.

Lawyers representing Zhao, who holds dual citizenship in Canada and the United Arab Emirates, filed a motion Thursday in the Western District of Washington in Seattle, saying he does not represent a flight risk and noting that he Voluntarily appeared in court to plead guilty. charge.

“The fact that Mr. Zhao’s home and his family are in the UAE does not make him a flight risk and it would be punitive to prevent him from returning,” they said in the legal filing. “His family has recently grown, as he and his partner welcomed their third child a few months ago. Allowing Mr Zhao to remain in the UAE, in turn, allows him to take care of his family and provide them with their Will be allowed to prepare for return to America for punishment.”

A Justice Department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Jones is expected to rule on Zhao’s request by Monday.

Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, is under investigation by federal regulators and law enforcement agencies, including the Commodities Futures Trading Commission. Under a settlement with the government, company officials admitted this week that they failed to prevent money laundering on the platform and operated illegally in the US, preventing traders in countries currently facing US sanctions such as Iran. Got permission to enter into trade deals with the Americans.

Federal investigators alleged that Binance, which processes billions of dollars in trades, profited illegally by allowing “darknet” actors and ransomware hackers to operate on the platform and did not properly screen for other illegal services. .

According to court documents filed Tuesday, Zhao admitted to knowingly disregarding certain filtration processes for bad actors on his platform and failing to file suspicious activity reports with regulators.

