Ex-Binance CEO asks judge to allow him to leave US before sentencing

Changpeng Zhao, the founder and former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, has asked a judge to allow him to leave the United States.

Zhao’s lawyers are urging US District Judge Richard Jones in Seattle to reject a Department of Justice (DOJ) request to bar her from returning home to the UAE until her sentencing.

The crypto founder resigned from his position after being accused of failing to prevent money laundering on his company’s platform.

In a filing Thursday, lawyers said Zhao voluntarily flew to the United States to appear in court on Nov. 21 and has “accepted responsibility, and pleaded guilty.”

Binance is the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange platform. The company pleaded guilty to violating the Bank Secrecy Act, the Anti-Money Laundering Act and other charges.

The crypto platform agreed to pay more than $4 billion, one of the largest corporate penalties in US history.

His lawyers are demanding that Zhao be able to return home to his partner and their three young children pending sentencing.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Brian Tsuchida originally decided to allow him to return home before his February 23 sentencing, but the DOJ prompted Jones to reverse the decision.

Zhao’s team argues that the government has proven that Zhao is not a threat to the community and is not a flight risk because he voluntarily arrived in the US this week.

“The only question is whether Mr. Zhao should be allowed to return to his family in the UAE pending sentencing,” the filing said.

Zhao’s public situation proves he cannot escape his fate, his lawyers said.

“Binance.com is the largest cryptocurrency platform by trading volume in the world and Mr. Zhao is its well-known founder,” the filing reads. “The global spotlight makes it impossible to escape the American justice system.”

Zhao has agreed to pay a $150 million fine to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Prosecutors said he faces up to 18 months in prison.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Source: thehill.com