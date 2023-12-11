Ex-After US sanctions, Tencent and smaller chip designers are chasing Nvidia’s China crown

By Yelin Mo and Fanny Potkin

BEIJING/SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Chinese chip designers including Tencent Holdings are aggressively pitching their AI chips as alternatives to Nvidia, hoping U.S. export restrictions will prompt customers to switch, people familiar with such discussions said. Four people said.

California-based Nvidia commands up to 90% of China’s $7 billion market for chips used to process massive amounts of data to develop artificial intelligence (AI) software.

However, US strategic technology controls intensified in October have also encouraged smaller names like state-backed Hygon Information Technology and startup Iluwater CoreX to take on the US giant.

Huawei Technologies is widely seen as having made the most progress, with its Ascend 910B comparable to Nvidia’s A100 in terms of computing power, though not overall performance.

But Tencent and smaller AI players are accelerating chip product launches and holding more marketing visits, betting that even if the U.S. regulations affect only the most advanced chips, they could still lure customers away from Nvidia. Yes, people said.

Tencent, China’s biggest social media and gaming firm, which also sells cloud services to external customers, is pushing services that use the AI ​​inference chip Zixiao developed with deep learning startup Enflame , which claims performance equivalent to some Nvidia chips, the two people said.

Tencent is pitching its Zixiao v1 variant as a cheaper alternative to Nvidia’s A10, which is used for image and speech recognition AI applications, one of the people said. It is also pushing an upcoming V2Pro version optimized for AI training that could replace Nvidia’s now-blocked L40s, the person said.

Tencent uses Zixiao chips internally and does not sell them directly to external customers. It rents computing power to customers through its cloud services, which also offers Nvidia or AMD chips as options.

Tencent said it has no plans to develop Zixiao beyond the current version.

A company spokesperson said, “Tencent designed Zixiao to complement our cloud products and solutions in compliance with laws and regulations. It is only available to customers through Tencent Cloud’s enterprise services.”

Others are emphasizing direct sales. Tencent-backed Enflame, which has an AI training accelerator chip called Yunsui, and Iluvatar CoreX, which makes Tiangai graphics processing units (GPUs), are also promoting upcoming upgrades to their offerings as alternatives to Nvidia’s advanced A100 chip. , two of these people said.

Haigon is marketing its newly released GPU, Shensuan No. 2, as designed from the ground up to be compatible with Nvidia’s chip computing platform CUDA, a third person said, meaning Nvidia users Chips can be switched with minimal design changes.

Last month, startup IntelliFusion announced the Deepedge10 chip to compete with the upcoming H20 chip that Nvidia designed to conform to the latest export restrictions.

A fourth person said IntelliFusion pushed its announcement to capitalize on Nvidia’s position, licensing the chip to customers even though it has yet to be mass-produced.

Enflame, Illuminator CoreX, Hygon Information and IntelliFusion did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nvidia declined to comment.

production capability

Technology companies in the world’s second-largest economy have started moving toward Nvidia alternatives. Tencent itself has said that US sanctions have sent it looking for domestic sources of AI training chips. And Internet search leader Baidu placed a massive order for Huawei chips, sources said last month.

“Our competitors in China, there are a lot of startups… there are about 50 startups that focus on AI. Huawei is a formidable competitor. Other US competitors, Intel, AMD are all very tough competitors. We have no shortage of competition. Not there.” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told reporters in Singapore last week.

Should Chinese chip designers win orders, they may still struggle for production capacity, given U.S. sanctions imposed on foundries like TSMC for working with Chinese companies, said Lucy Chen, vice president of Isaiah Research.

“Most of China’s advanced manufacturing processes and advanced packaging capabilities are likely to be prioritized for Huawei’s use,” he said. These emerging companies will need to strategize on how to overcome the barriers posed by US sanctions and production limitations. needed.”

Still, the restrictions have created a market opportunity as tech giants are adopting a strategy of keeping more types of AI chips in stock rather than just Nvidia, with the sustainability of their AI strategy becoming a priority rather than performance, said Nori, investment director at White. Chiu said. Oak Capital.

“(The United States’) original goal was to slow down China’s AI capabilities, but in fact, related actions have promoted China’s self-development ability,” he said.

“These restrictions have led many Chinese cloud giants to work on building their AI ecosystems without American chips.”

(Reporting by Yelin Mo in Beijing, Fanny Potkin in Singapore and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Tom Hogg and Christopher Cushing)

