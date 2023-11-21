Evolution from digital transformation to intelligence transformation

President, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer mobius, Former CTO, CDO, and CIO at Fortune 500 firms in financial services and health care.

Businesses are always adopting new technology. Whether it’s electricity, motorized power, assembly lines or the Internet, the competitive nature of markets creates movement of capital that pushes businesses to adopt new technology or be left behind. Embracing new technology requires that executive leadership teams consider the optimal balance between protecting a business’s winning streak and leveraging its potential for change. Once the target balance of winning during changing times is defined, the business embarks on the journey of transformation.

Before the pandemic, a digital transformation would have been implemented over a period of three to five years. Today, digital transformations are expected to be implemented over a period of two to three years. While digital transformations have accelerated, a new wave of change is emerging: the intelligence transformation. Like every new wave of changes, intelligence transformations require finding an optimal balance between protecting a business’s winning propensity and the ability to transform over the capital expenditure required for change.

Isn’t intelligence transformation a digital transformation focused on AI?

no way. While digital transformation uses technology to transform a business, transforming a business using AI is different in some ways. For example, with digital transformations, data is output, and with intelligence transformations, data is input. At least more often than not, digital transformations result in making something better; However, with intelligence changing, the result is the creation of something new. The extent of business reimagining that is possible in intelligence transformation is greater than the extent of business reimagining that is possible in digital transformation.

Intelligence changes are likely to have a significantly greater impact on businesses than digital transformations. To benefit, executive leadership teams must take a deeper look at the business model, increase intent to partner with others, and shorten the cycle between adjustments to strategy.

Deep reflection on business model

Each new wave of technology introduces profound potential to transform business models. AI has nuances that the Internet and other waves of technology did not have. AI amplifies the effects of the waves of technology that came before it. AI improves software development, electronic circuitry, industrial processes, applied mathematics, and more recently, generated language with the introduction of large language models.

The power of AI to combine the improvements of technological waves that came before it will bring about unprecedented changes in things that are deeply fundamental such as how we learn, how liabilities are managed, changes in labor, changes in laws, and even That change too. How we love.

The magnitude of concurrent changes enabled by AI opens a window where every company can fundamentally alter its business model. The winners of the last wave of change have something in common.

Whether it’s GE, Toyota, Netflix, Google, Amazon or Uber, the winners took advantage of the time to consider business models before initiating change. With AI, there is an unprecedented window to deeply reflect on the opportunities for business model transformation. Many rules of the game are changing simultaneously, and more companies are going to transform their business models with intelligence transformations than with digital transformations.

increased interest in partner

AI requires data as input, lots of data. The more data a business can use to train its AI, the more likely it is that the transition to absorbing AI into the business will be favorable. Most companies will not have enough data to train AI that matters, and as a result, companies will be motivated to partner with other companies that do have data. Partnering for more data will increase the likelihood that both partners will benefit from the intelligence bump.

Executive leadership teams should consider the nature of data that is combined based on data sharing. When combining common data sets, the increase in intelligence is proportional to the amount of data added. However, when combining unusual data sets, the increase in intelligence may be disproportionate to the amount of data added. As a result, businesses that focus on partnering with companies that have data sets that are orthogonal to their own data will enjoy a disproportionate boost in intelligence compared to companies that partner with those businesses. Partnerships that have data sets that are usually combined.

Short cycles between adjustments in strategy

AI grows and mutates. The power of one model and the reach and diversity of different migration models are increasing rapidly. We are at the bottom of the J-curve of AI. The full extent of the usefulness of transformer models is not yet fully understood. The amount of data used to train AI is still a drop compared to the oceans of data we are creating, and the strength and optimization of chips to process AI workloads is just beginning. AI will accelerate more in the next two years than digital has in the last 10 years.

Executive leadership teams must shorten the cycle between adjustments to strategy for intelligence changes. While digital transformations may require adjustments in strategy every six months, intelligence transformations may require adjustments in strategy every quarter and every month during the initial years. In some ways, the attitude to win and the ability to change are now linked to the courage to move forward.

takeaway

Intelligence transformations require deeper reflection on business models, a higher level of commitment to partnership, and more frequent changes and adjustments to strategy than digital transformations. Although this is not a comprehensive list of differences, and some of the nuances will evolve as we learn together, a trend emerges: the 20th century organization must transform into the 21st century organization. Businesses must lean toward behaving like an organism rather than an organization, where abundant capacity to reinvent itself again and again within a set of organizing principles is the new normal.

