‘Evil’: Stan Grant breaks silence on No vote

Stan Grant has broken his silence on the Voice to Parliament result, saying he is grateful he did not take part in the debate.

In a speech at the 2023 JG Crawford Oration held at the Australian National University on Monday, the journalist criticized No voters for causing pain to Indigenous peoples and the Australian psyche.

“The champions of nothing have won,” he said in his address.

“It doesn’t make them right, it doesn’t make them great, it makes them winners. This is what democracy looks like.”

Stan Grant said he was not surprised by the Voice results.

Except for the Act, every state and territory did not vote in the referendum. Image: NCA Newswire/John Gass

More than 60 percent of Australians did not vote in the referendum, with every state and territory, except the Act, voting against VOICE.

In the wake of the overwhelming result, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese acknowledged that the Yes campaign had fallen short of its “lofty” goals, but argued there was room to move forward.

“We’re not Yes voters or No voters, we’re all Australians,” he said on the night of defeat.

“And as Australians, we must move our country beyond this debate, without forgetting why we had it in the first place.”

Grant took a different view of the nation’s position in the wake of the decision, arguing that Australia felt “benign” because it turned its back on a complex and painful history of harm to First Nations people.

He said, “It’s hard to think of Australia as a place of evil, there’s lots of sunshine, smiling faces and open spaces – but evil has happened here.”

“What else should we call it? People were beheaded, flour was poisoned, border raiding parties took place. This happened in our past, does that make the evil any less?”

Grant also described his sadness when the vote came on the night of the referendum and said he was grateful not to be caught up in the noise of the debate.

He said, “Without any surprise, I watch television as the votes are counted, grateful that I have resisted the invitation to participate.”

Grant criticized the Yes campaign for downplaying the potential influence of the Voice. Image: NCA Newswire/Jeremy Piper

The renowned journalist resigned as host of ABC’s Q+A program in May, citing racist abuse he received online during his time on the show. Image: ABC

“On a night my people will be deprived of a voice, I will not add my voice.”

Asking whether “history is over”, Grant argued that the effects of colonization are still a reality for Indigenous peoples, who face stark differences in terms of health care, education, and employment.

“My historical wounds are Australian…the evil we know – the first people of this country – and that may be our curse, to see an Australia that others don’t see and we don’t have the words to explain it to others. It’s not like it’s real,” he said.

Challenges facing First Nations people include an eight-year lower life expectancy, twice as high suicide rates, significantly higher rates of disease and barriers to education and employment.

Grant condemned the actions of the Yes campaigners, arguing that they turned the Voice into a “lecture about unity” rather than a moment to “lighten our burden”.

“The Voice was never a trivial question, it was monumental, perhaps it was a missed opportunity by the Yes campaign, for not letting the Voice really speak.

“Instead it was suppressed… made small enough to fit into politics.

“In the consultants’ suites and lawyers’ dens, it was determined that if the voice was designed to be so ineffective that people would find it so easy to say yes – instead it was so ineffective that people would find it so easy to say no.”

Mr Albanese made great efforts during the campaign to reduce the influence of the Voice on most Australians.

Grant’s address drew considerable criticism for not having a campaign, including a veiled reference to Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price. Image: NCA Newswire/John Gass

“This won’t make a direct difference to your life, but it could make a positive difference to the three per cent of Australians who are Indigenous Australians,” he said before the vote was cast.

Sharing some harsh words on those who reacted bitterly to the defeat, Grant also argued that some Yes campaigners saw “no defeat” in the result.

“They cast their vote and they got their Australia – an Australia without trust, an irreplaceable Australia.

“I heard them: ‘I told you so. What else did we expect from white people?’

“It is not the other side of ruthless victory…it is not the other side that rejoices in resentment.”

His speech also included a veiled reference to Warlpiri woman and opposition indigenous affairs spokesperson Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, who argued that colonization had a “positive impact” on Australia, citing running water and readily available food.

Grant sarcastically said, “I drink from the bubbler and give thanks for running water, it’s the measure of history we have running water now.”

“Thanks Colonization”.

