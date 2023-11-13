Everything you need to know about the Dutch general election

As voters in the Netherlands go to the polls on November 22, here’s everything you need to know about the election.

Advertisement

The longest-serving prime minister of the Netherlands resigned after 13 years in office following elections this month. Mark Rutte will leave his office in The Hague and build a classroom in its place.

He made the announcement after his government fell in July, plunging the Netherlands into an unexpected election campaign.

The country is scheduled to vote on November 22 in a snap general election, which was called two years ago.

Here’s everything you need to know about Dutch politics, parties, personalities and the issues at stake when the European country goes to the polls:

How did we get here?

Nicknamed ‘Teflon Mark’ for his ability to keep government crises at bay or ‘Mr Normal’ for his simple lifestyle, Rutte’s resignation marks the end of an era for the country.

After three terms in office, immigration was the turning point that brought down his fourth coalition government.

For months, the Prime Minister had been working on a package of measures to reduce the flow of new immigrants into the Netherlands.

But he was defeated by infighting within the coalition government over limiting family reunification and creating a two-tier asylum system.

Two of the four parties in the ruling coalition – the Democrats 66 (D66) and the Christian Union (CU) – opposed the bill, while the other two, the VVD and the Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA), supported it.

The idea was to reduce the number of family members allowed to join asylum seekers in the country and make families wait two years before being reunited.

Days after the coalition collapse Rutte announced: “I will not stand down as leader of my party [the right-wing liberals, VVD] In the next election

“Rutte’s ability to build consensus, his ‘managerial style’ and his pragmatic way of doing politics, despite his ability to avoid political scandals and fend off the far right, are certainly the main factors explaining his longevity in office. Among the reasons are, Philippe MongrainPostdoctoral Researcher in the Media, Movements and Politics Research Group University of Antwerptold Euronews.

“Rutes has been able to remain in power in one of the most fragmented party systems in Europe by showing a willingness to compromise when needed and demonstrating ideological flexibility. Perhaps his successors will also follow the same path. Probably not,” he added.

Now the big question is, who will shake up Dutch politics after Rutte?

How do Dutch elections work?

Unlike other European countries, elections in the Netherlands are usually held on Wednesdays. This is done to increase voter participation.

In the open list system used in the Netherlands, each party presents a list of candidates on the ballot and citizens can choose which candidate to vote for.

To win a seat in the Dutch House of Representatives, the only threshold a party has to meet is the number of valid votes divided by 150, which is the number of seats in the chamber. The absence of any borders is rare in the European Union.

According to the Dutch government’s voting page, Dutch residents of the islands of Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten can only vote if they have lived in the Netherlands for at least 10 years or work in the Dutch civil service on one of these islands. Have done.

Advertisement

Since World War II, it took the country an average of 94 days to form a new coalition, but the final cabinet was the longest in post-war history. It took 299 days of negotiations to reach the agreement.

Opinion polls suggest that at least three political parties will be needed to form a coalition government after the next elections.

What are the main parties?

The vote for 150 seats in the lower house of parliament will reveal a new generation of leaders after key members of Rutte’s fourth ruling coalition also announced they were quitting politics.

These included the country’s Deputy Prime Minister and the leader of the left-liberal D66 party. Sigrid Kaag, He took this decision because of the impact on his family He received repeated threats while in office,

Of the 26 political parties contesting the elections, only 17 are currently represented in Parliament.

Advertisement

“Dutch elections are some of the most volatile in Western Europe,” says Mongrain.

According to the postdoctoral researcher, unlike in the 2021 elections, the ruling VVD now has two close rivals: the new centre-right and anti-establishment Nieuw Social Contract (NSC), founded in August by the former independent and longtime Christian Democratic Was. Appeal Madhya Pradesh Peter Omtzigt, and the joint list of the Labor Party and Green Left, formed in July and led by Frans TimmermansFormer Vice-President of the European Commission.

The latest survey by I&O Research shows that these three parties are competing for power: Peter Omtzigt’s NSC with 27% of the vote, the former prime minister’s party VVD with 26% and the Green Left and Labor with 25% each. Party alliance.

Mongrain says, “The former prime minister’s party, the VVD, is not in particularly good shape, but the premiership is certainly not out of reach, especially since Omtzigt has refused to seek the premiership if his party succeeds “

He added, “Omtzigt’s new party is attracting voters from a number of parties, including the VVD, CDA and D66, which may at least partly explain the disappointing performance of these parties in voting intention surveys.”

Advertisement

The Farmers-Citizens Movement (BoerBurgerBeweging, BBB) is another party that created strong performance In recent regional elections.

The anti-climate change policies of the Rutte government affected the country’s farmers and they were forced to protest.

Who is Omtzigt and why is he shaking up Dutch politics?

Peter Omtzigt is one of the most popular conservative politicians in the Netherlands, and although he founded his own political party, NSC, just two months ago, many are betting on him to win the election.

Technocrats want to bring about radical changes in the country: “We want to realize our ideals, not seek power for power’s sake,” the 49-year-old politician told reporters.

His popularity lies in his charisma and his fight against the political establishment.

Advertisement

The former Christian Democratic Appeal MP, now an independent, was martyred after leaving his party after writing a critical report on it.

Omtzigt played a key role in exposing the child benefits scandal that led to the fall of Rutte’s government in 2021.

Dutch tax authorities used an algorithm to create a risk profile to detect tax fraud. Based on these indicators, authorities punished families solely on suspicion of fraud.

Thousands of families from the most deprived backgrounds were burdened with debts which they could not repay.

His track record of exposing what happened and investigating political scandals has established him as a rising star, but can he seize the moment?

Advertisement

What is in the minds of voters?

When asked what keeps the Dutch voter up at night, according to recent research by Eddy Nieuws, there are three clear winners: purchasing power, migration and the Dutch healthcare system.

As Mongren points out, monthly food inflation was approaching 20% ​​at the beginning of the year and is currently around 10%, according to Statistics Netherlands, which is a significant burden for Dutch consumers.

He added, “Many voters see cuts to immigration as a viable solution to freeing up public funds, while maintaining consumer purchasing power and funding the health care system.”

More than 40% of voters surveyed by AD believe that too much money is spent on the system of resettlement of asylum seekers in the country, as well as other financial costs associated with migration.

The housing shortage, energy transition and climate change are also on voters’ minds ahead of the election later this month.

Source