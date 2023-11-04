Everything you need to know about mastitis, from its causes, symptoms and treatments.

What is mastitis? Is this normal and what are its causes? Westend61 – Getty Images

First things first, let’s start by saying that it is very important to check your breasts regularly. Not that we’re here to scare you, but knowing your breasts – from being a teenager to becoming an adult – is super important.

This is because being completely aware of your breasts at all times will let you know if something has changed. Small changes here and there (like them becoming dangerous and painful when you have TOTM) are usually nothing to worry about. And likewise, if your pair doesn’t resemble your best friend’s attractive, round pair – remember, breasts, like bodies, come in all different shapes and sizes and they’re all epic.

Here, we have discussed in depth about mastitis, a breast condition that can be easily identified and treated if checked! They! breast! Before we begin, we should give you peace of mind about the fact that it is very common, especially in breastfeeding women, and when caught early, often requires painkillers and you can Are on the way.

So, whether you think you’re experiencing mastitis symptoms, or you just want to find out some more information, we spoke to Dr Unnati Desai, medical director and women’s health expert at Skinfluencer London, to give us the low-down on the condition. Can get final information about. ,

What is mastitis?

In short, mastitis is “inflammation of the breast tissue” and is “most commonly seen in breast-feeding patients,” explains Dr. Desai.

“Especially in the first 3 months when breast milk production is high resulting in the ducts narrowing and milk stagnation.”

According to Dr. Desai, the narrowing of the ducts “leads to swelling of the breasts (which is normal in the first few days of breastfeeding) and this swelling can result in swelling.”

However, along with lactating breasts, non-lactating breast tissue may also be affected.

It’s also important to note that mastitis “may or may not result in a secondary bacterial infection, which can turn into an abscess in many patients,” the doctor says.

What are the symptoms of mastitis?

Symptoms of mastitis include red, hot, hard, and painful lumps that affect the breast tissue. Dr. Desai says lumps may also appear as cracks or sores in the skin of the breast tissue, “especially around the areola.”

In addition to the initial symptoms, Dr. Desai explains that there may also be “systemic symptoms associated with the infection,” which may include fever and chills, aches and pains, and headaches.

According to the NHS, other symptoms may include burning chest pain “which may be persistent or occur only when you breastfeed”, as well as discharge from the nipple that may be white in color or contain streaks of blood. Can.

What are the treatments?

Treatment of mastitis varies, explains Dr. Desai, who adds that “it can be difficult to distinguish whether mastitis is infected or not until systemic or flu-like symptoms begin to accompany the infection “

However, first-line treatment is to “manage pain with pain relievers such as paracetamol and anti-inflammatory medications such as ibuprofen, if the medication is well tolerated,” she says, adding that aspirin is a potential treatment for those who cannot. who are breastfeeding.

If an infection is suspected, Dr. Desai shares that “doctors will aim to prescribe oral antibiotics for 14 days that are safe for patients who are breastfeeding.”

She reassures that you can “continue to breastfeed during mastitis treatment” because “the infection will not be passed to the baby, and most medications prescribed will take into account that you are breastfeeding.”

If an abscess forms, “surgical intervention will be required to drain the pus,” the doctor explains.

As always, if you experience any health concerns that are worrying you, book a GP appointment straight away. It is always better to be cautious.

Is mastitis common?

Dr. Desai says that women who already have a history of mastitis or, as before, women who are currently breastfeeding are more likely to develop mastitis.

She explains that it is not genetic, and is not a risk factor for breast cancer. “However, there is a rare form of breast cancer that can manifest as swelling.”

“Therefore, any changes in the breast should be assessed by a doctor,” she warns.

In terms of your breasts after mastitis, Dr. Desai emphasizes that it does not cause any long-term damage to the breast tissue.

How can you prevent mastitis?

For the best chance of avoiding mastitis, Dr. Desai advises “not to over-lactate the breast.”

“Do not use a pump after breastfeeding your baby, and do not pump more than necessary for your baby.” She suggests avoiding tight bras and instead wearing a bra that is supportive.

She adds, “If you have swelling, aim to keep the swelling down with regular anti-inflammatory medications and ice packs if possible.”

What causes mastitis?

We already know that the most common cause of mastitis in breastfeeding women is milk engorgement. However, according to the NHS, mastitis in women and men who are not breastfeeding can be caused by:

Smoking – Toxins in tobacco can damage breast tissue

nipple damage – this may include skin conditions such as eczema or piercings

having breast implants

Weakened immune system due to conditions such as diabetes

plucking or shaving the hair around your nipple area

So there you have it – everything you need to know about mastitis. Hopefully, if you or someone you know is affected you will know a little more about the condition.

This article is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice or diagnosis. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

