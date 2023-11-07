Everything you need to know about Indian Angels, the first angel investment show - News18

The first two episodes were released on 3 November.

Many singing, dancing, comedy and other reality shows have been entertaining the Indian audience for a long time. 2021 saw Indian audiences introduced to the business reality show Shark Tank, which is responsible for taking the businesses of many budding entrepreneurs to new heights. Now, viewers will be able to watch the world’s first angel investment show on an OTT platform, titled Indian Angels.

The first two episodes of the show were released on November 3 and more episodes will stream every week on Jio Cinema. The show was launched by DigiCore Studios and is all about promoting startup investments with the help of already established business angels.

The show’s producers posted about it on social media to generate publicity. The caption reads, “The first two episodes of Indian Angels are out now, and the platform is buzzing with unprecedented ideas. Witness the ups and downs of entrepreneurship and the triumphs of innovation, from development to fruition. Join the journey of the extraordinary and watch a symphony of ingenuity unfold! Watch Indian Angels only on Jio Cinema.”

Abhishek More, Founder and CEO of DigiCore Studios, shared his excitement about the release of the show in an interview. He said, “We are thrilled to debut ‘Indian Angels’… with the release of the first two episodes.” After all, the show will provide an investment opportunity to the viewers on their screens and will help in angel investment.

The Indian Angels show will feature a panel of successful business leaders who are from small towns and are accomplished entrepreneurs with their start-ups. This will give the audience the opportunity to become investors along with the panelists. According to reports, the panel will include angel investors like Ankit Agarwal, founder and CEO of InsuranceDekho; Shridha Singh, CEO and Co-Founder of TAC-The Ayurveda Company; Kunal Kishore, Founder and Director, Value 360; Aparna Thiagarajan, co-founder and chief product officer of Shobitam; Rikant Pitti, co-founder of Ease My Trip; and Ajinkya Firodia, Managing Director, Kinetic Engineering Limited.

Source: www.news18.com