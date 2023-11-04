Everything you need to know about ‘Fortnite’ Season OG: Original map locations, challenges, and more

fortnite og Credit: epic

Updated below on 11.03.23.

Remember 2018? Seems like it was more than five years ago. Since then, the world has changed in massive and often deeply unpleasant ways. Covid-19, economic recession, inflation. Things look a little more bleak, a little less optimistic in 2023.

Well, here’s a ray of hope Fortnite fan. The game’s new season is turning back the clock to 2018 and a version of the game’s original map is making a return. The map that started it all is coming back this Friday with a ton of other fun changes.

Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Fortnite’ Chapter 4, Season 5, titled ‘OG’ by Epic Games.

What time will the new season go live?

The downtime begins tonight and the new season will (presumably) go live early in the morning. New seasons usually go live at midnight if you’re on the west coast and early in the morning if you’re on the east coast.

fortnite og trailer

A brand new trailer gives us our first official look at Tilted Towers, one of the most popular locations Fortnite’s History.

new key art

new key art for fortnite og Quite clever. it really is opposite side of the same image From the key art of Season 1 of the game:

Fortnite Credit: Epic Games

original map location

As you know, the original map changed from season to season, with some locations being removed and new locations being added over time.

OG Map Credit: Epic Games

Here are the confirmed locations at the moment, though it’s unclear whether they’ll all be available immediately or if some will be added as we move forward:

pleasant park

haunted hills

Junk Junction

lazy links

Risky Reels

Loot Lake

Tomato Temple

wailing forest

dusty divot

Lonely Lodge

Snowy Shores

Smooth Grove

retail row

leaning towers

salty springs

shifty shaft

frosty flights

flush factory

lucky landing

deadly zone

paradise palms

Boy, these names bring back memories!

The original loot is also returning

Fortnite Credit: Epic Games

Almost all of the original guns and items are returning, including:

Mark

assault rifle

tactical gun

pump shotgun

light machine gun

quad launcher

hand cannon

hunting rifle

heavy assault rifle

rocket launcherjetpack

Chug Splash

mounted turret

spike trap

driftboard

shopping cart

X-4 Stormwing

bowler atk

Later additions to the game, such as reboot vans, mantling, and other movement changes will all remain. Fortnite OG While this will be a throwback to the early days of the game, don’t expect a 1:1 recreation of the game’s past. It will still look and feel modern Fortnite.

I wonder if the original style challenges will make a comeback? I would love to see the OG Battle Pass with secret loading screens, treasure hunt challenges, and all the rest, but I highly doubt it. I guess we’ll find out soon!

Updates

Fortnite’s The new season is live and apparently very popular. Players have come back to the battle royale game eager to return to so many of the fun, nostalgic locations on the original map (just a very modern version of it).

That’s all well and good, but I thought it fair to mention that one of the best things about the game’s original format is that Season OG is completely useless. Of course, I’m talking about challenges.

back when Fortnite When they first started releasing seasonal content, they had bigger challenges that required players to actually go out into the map and explore and find things. It was fun finding secret gnomes and treasure maps and the giant piano and the sheet music that played with them. It was fun to unlock a new set of challenges each week, and if you completed them all, you’d get a special loading screen.

These loading screens were also fun, as they contained a clue to the location of a hidden Battle Star.

Over the years, the challenges changed and then Epic started including the challenge table, making it super easy to find stuff. It was annoying for the person who wrote the guides for these challenges, but at least they still had some unique things to deal with. The Deadpool challenges were hilarious. The Secret Garden Gnome vs. Teddy Bear challenges were extremely unique.

Now? Despite going back to the game’s roots, all of the challenges are extremely generic and boring. This must have been really fun for the community—for the players and guide writers too! – Return of “Search Between” and Treasure Map challenges. Secret loading screen. Hell, even XP coins, that provided at least a somewhat different scavenger hunt challenge.

I guess I’m not sure what it means to get rid of these challenges to begin with. I remember on Thursday mornings when new challenges would go live, you would see huge numbers of players hunting them down. Had fun! And then, just like that, it was over. It’s really a shame that Epic didn’t see fit to bring back the fun OG challenges with OG maps and items. oh ok!