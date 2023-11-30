Everything You Need to Do When You Pay Off Your Mortgage

If you own a home, there’s a good chance you have a mortgage – about 80% of all homeowners in the US have some type of mortgage. While a mortgage is considered “good debt” because it is a relatively low-interest loan that builds wealth and assets, and financial professionals sometimes argue that you should keep your mortgage out for as long as possible to free up money for investments. While it’s time (and other considerations) to keep you active, the simple fact is that if you’re getting close to paying off your mortgage you should be ready to celebrate. Whether it’s for five years or 30 years, paying off such a large loan – and achieving home ownership – is an accomplishment.

However, in addition to planning a classic mortgage burning party, you need to make a bunch of other, less-fun plans: Paying off your mortgage results in a massive amount of paperwork and changes to your life that you’ll need to make. There is a need to be prepared. Here’s what you need to know if you’re approaching your final mortgage payment.

ensure documentation

The most immediate thing you need to do to prepare for a mortgage-free existence is to make sure you know what documents you will need, and then make sure you get those documents. This is the modern world, after all, and if something isn’t recorded, it didn’t actually happen. When you contact your lender about mortgage payoff details, they should provide you with details of the documents they will provide to close the mortgage. If they don’t, follow up; Not all lenders provide the same documentation, so you need to know what to expect. There may be fees associated with some of these documents, but they are likely included in the final payment amount. If not, you need to know that too, so you can take care of them.

Generally, you should receive the following documents when you pay off a mortgage:

letter of commitment. You signed this when you took out the mortgage – it’s essentially a legal document where you promise to pay back the loan or debt. The lender should return it to you by marking it as “canceled” something like this: You no longer owe them money.

A deed of reconveyance. Your lender must prepare this document to show that you have repaid the loan and the ownership of your property has been completely transferred to you. In some cases where a third party is involved in the mortgage, there will also be a deed of trust.

Satisfaction of mortgage document. It will be filed with your local government entities so that the official records of ownership and title can be updated, but you should also get a copy of it for your records – in case the government makes a mistake.

Final mortgage statement. This may seem superfluous in lieu of all the other paperwork you receive, but make sure you receive a final statement showing the loan has been paid in full. When it comes to owing huge sums of money to huge financial institutions, you can never have too many documents.

Finally, check your credit reports about one to two months after paying off the mortgage to make sure they show the loan closed, and check for escrow refunds from your lender – often small amounts in the escrow account. I have money saved. It is legally yours.

prepare for change

Once you have all your documents and the world is alerted to this important change in your financial life, get ready. For more change. Because paying off the mortgage can have a much bigger impact on your life than just cutting those big checks:

Debt effect. Credit scores may seem illogical, and this may be one of those times. You may see a bump because your debt ratio is lower, or you may see a drop because you have a lower mix of credit types.

Mortgage interest tax deduction. One of the big effects of paying off a mortgage is the loss of this federal tax deduction, which lets you deduct your mortgage interest from your taxable income. Consult a tax professional to get a picture of what this will mean for next year’s tax bill.

Cancel automatic payment. Did you set up autopay for your mortgage to make sure you never miss a payment? It’s best to cancel it, unless you want to know how hard it is to get a refund of several thousand dollars from a major bank.

Re-route tax and insurance details. Your lender was likely managing your property tax and insurance payments through an escrow account. If this is the case, you will need to contact the insurance company and local tax office and have everything sent to you for replacement. This means that you will have to make the beginning as well. Pay Those are bills, so create a savings plan to make sure you have the money to cover them.

