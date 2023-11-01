Everything you hear now about AI destroying humans is a big hoax

The deniers want us all to believe that an AI coup could be on the way, but industry leaders are holding back.

Many are ignoring the perceived existential risks of AI and calling it a distraction.

He argues that big tech companies are using fear to protect their interests.

You must have heard a lot about AI destroying humanity. From AI Godfather to Leading CEO, There is a flood of warnings that AI will not be our friend, but our enemy.

Here’s the thing: According to several AI pioneers who spoke out recently, not only is an AI coup unlikely, but the idea of ​​it is simply being used to distract you from more pressing issues.

Two experts, including Meta’s chief AI scientist, dismissed the concerns as a distraction and pointed the finger at tech companies trying to protect their own interests.

AI Godfather Yann LeCun, Meta’s chief AI scientist, accused some of AI’s most prominent founders of “Fear-mongering” and “large-scale corporate lobbying” To fulfill your interests. He said much of the doomsday rhetoric was about keeping control of AI in the hands of a few people.

“Altman, Hassabis and Amodei are engaged in massive corporate lobbying at this time,” LeCun wrote. “They are the ones attempting a regulatory capture of the AI ​​industry.”

Demis Hassabis of Google DeepMind told CNBC that he disagrees with many of LeCun’s comments, saying it is important to start the conversation early about regulating superintelligence.

Representatives for OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Anthropic’s Dario Amodei did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Andrew Ng A Stanford University assistant professor and co-founder of Google Brain expressed a similar idea over the weekend.

He told the Australian Financial Review that some companies are using fears over AI to assert their market dominance.

He said some big tech companies did not want to compete with open-source alternatives and were hoping to eliminate competition with strict regulation due to fears of AI extinction, the outlet reported.

Many AI experts have long disputed some of the more far-reaching warnings.

It hasn’t helped that statements issued by various centers – and endorsed by prominent AI leaders – have been remarkably vague, leaving many people struggling to understand the dramatic claims.

A 23-word statement backed by the CEOs of OpenAI, DeepMind and Anthropic drew a largely vague connection between the rise of advanced AI and threats to human survival such as nuclear war and pandemics.

The timing of the pushback is also significant, ahead of the UK’s AI Security Summit and following Biden’s recent executive order on AI.

More experts are warning that governments’ concerns about the existential risks of AI are taking precedence over more immediate threats.

Aidan Gomez, a research paper author who helped create the technology behind chatbots, told The Guardian that while the more existential threats posed by AI “should be studied and pursued”, he posed a “real threat to public conversation”. Has generated.

“I think that in terms of existential risk and public policy, this is not a meaningful conversation,” he said. “As far as public policy and where we should be focusing on the public sector – or trying to minimize the risks to the civilian population – I think it distracts from the risks, which are too high.” are concrete and immediate.”

Merv Hickok, The The chair of the Center for AI and Digital Policy raised similar concerns about the UK AI Security Summit’s emphasis on existential risk.

Hickok told Insider that although the event was “initially born out of a commitment to promoting democratic values,” it now has “a narrower focus on security and existential risks” than other serious threats to civil society. Runs the risk of ignoring concerns.

In a letter addressed to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the Center encouraged the UK government to include “more important topics such as bias, equality, fairness and accountability” on the meeting’s agenda.

The UK government said the event, which will be opened by Technology Secretary Michelle Donnellan, will “place a safety and security approach at the heart of progress in AI, to enable the huge opportunities it brings.”

