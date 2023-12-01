Everything we know about Tesla's Cybertruck after the first cars were delivered

Tesla has revealed the prices and features of different versions of its highly anticipated Cybertruck at a delivery event in Austin, where the company finally handed over the first 13 electric pickup trucks to customers.

The deliveries to a select group of customers come six years after Tesla boss Elon Musk tweeted about building the truck and four years after he first unveiled a version of the Cybertruck in 2019.

In a brief livestream of Thursday’s delivery event, Tesla also again demonstrated the Cybertruck’s toughness after awkwardly breaking the truck’s windows in a 2019 demo.

The event started with the Tesla boss driving the truck on a stage in the dark and coming out to talk about it.

The angular body of the electric pickup truck is made of a stainless steel alloy developed by Tesla and Mr Musk has called it “the most unique thing on the road”.

“The future is finally going to look like the future,” he told attendees, including Tesla investors.

Mr Musk said the Cybertruck, called “an armored personal carrier of the future”, would eventually be available in three different configurations with the cheapest version priced at a $60,990 base price.

He said the pickup truck could weigh more than a tonne in its bed and tow more than 5,000 kilograms (11,000 lb).

However, this “rear-wheel version” with a range of 250 miles and acceleration from zero to 60 mph in about 7 seconds won’t be available until 2025, the company said.

Tesla announced that an all-wheel drive version of the Cybertruck will have an estimated 341-mile range, a top speed of 112 mph, and a starting price of $79,990.

The third version announced Thursday is called the “CyberBeast” — which will arrive in 2024 — with a range of 320 miles and 845 horsepower, traveling from 0 to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds at an estimated price of $99,990.

All of these models are much more expensive than the $39,900 starting price Tesla announced for the base version in 2019.

Tesla also announced it will offer a range extender to push the all-wheel drive Cybertruck to nearly 470 miles and the Cyberbeast to more than 440 miles.

The Range Extender, Mr. Musk later explained in a post on X, is an “optional pack” that fits in about a third of the truck’s bed.

“There’s still room for plenty of cargo. It’s for very long trips or pulling heavy loads up hills,” he said.

“A huge congratulations to the incredible Tesla team from design to manufacturing for making the Cybertruck a reality! I love you,” the billionaire said.

At the event, the Tesla boss invited the electric vehicle company’s chief designer Franz von Holzhausen to again demonstrate the strength of the Cybertruck, which was broken in 2019.

This time, instead of throwing a metal ball at the vehicle’s windshield, Mr. von Holzhausen threw an ordinary baseball – rather weakly – deflecting the projectile off the glass. Tesla has said the glass won’t shatter in the face of a 70 mph baseball strike. It definitely wasn’t him.

The livestream event ended after about 30 minutes, when Mr Musk listed the features and performance capabilities of different versions of the Cybertruck and its bulletproof exterior.

The Tesla boss then helped some of the first customers get their trucks running.

Mr Musk has downplayed expectations that the Cybertruck will revive the carmaker’s profits in the near future.

He told investors and analysts in an earnings call in October that it could take at least 18 months for the truck to become profitable.

“There will be huge challenges in reaching mass production with the Cybertruck and making the Cybertruck cash flow positive,” he said.

