Everything we know about suspected Maine gunman Robert Card

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Sgt. 1st Class Robert Card, an Army veteran and firearms instructor, was charged with shooting and killing 18 people inside a Maine bowling alley and bar Wednesday night.

There are eight murder charges on the cards so far in connection with the violence that took place inside the Just-In-Time Recreation Bowling Alley and Schemanges Bar and Grill. Maine State Police Colonel William G. Ross clarified that charges have so far only been filed in connection with those victims who have been identified. He added that, as the investigation into the shootings progresses, “the total number will probably increase to 18.”

The massacre began inside Just-in-Time at 6:56 pm on Wednesday. A little more than an hour later, officers received a 911 call about another incident in Schemenges, located within five miles of the bowling alley.

Shortly after the shooting, authorities posted photos online of a suspect carrying an assault rifle and wearing cargo pants. Hours later Card was identified as a person of interest.

As of Thursday night, Card was at large and authorities said he “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Here’s what we know so far:

military background

The U.S. Army Reserve confirmed Thursday that Card enlisted in 2002 and worked as a “petroleum supply specialist,” WGME reports. The role, which requires 10 weeks of basic training, involves supplying the army with “the fuel necessary to maintain a state of readiness at all times”. The card would have been assigned tasks such as overseeing and managing the reception, storage and shipping of bulk or packaged petroleum-based products.

“He has no deployment status,” the Army Reserve said in a statement. ,His awards include Army Achievement Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal x2, Humanitarian Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Army Service Ribbon.

An Army Reservist is not considered a full-time, active duty military personnel, although they may be deployed at any time.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, “The purpose of the Reserve is to provide and maintain trained units and qualified individuals for active duty in the Armed Forces when needed.” “This may occur in times of war, national emergency, or as needed based on threats to national security.”

mental health struggles

According to a bulletin issued late Wednesday by the Maine Information and Analysis Center (MIAC), Card had been struggling with his mental health in recent months. He was committed to a mental health facility over the summer after reporting “hearing voices”.

The document, which has since been circulated among law enforcement officials, further stated that Card had threatened to “shoot up” a military base in Saco, where he allegedly worked as a firearms instructor.

The card was issued from the facility after two weeks, the bulletin said. No further details were given about his treatment or condition.

According to his sister-in-law Katie Card, he reportedly told his family that he heard voices specifically at the two locations where he was allegedly attacked.

“He truly believed he was hearing people saying things,” she told The Daily Beast, including derogatory things being said about him at bowling alleys and bars.

Investigators also learned from Card’s sister that he may have been searching for a former girlfriend at those locations.

criminal history

As WGME reports, officials in Sagadahoc County — which is not far from Androscoggin County, where Lewiston is located — said they have interacted with Card before. Sheriff Joel Merry declined to provide further details.

“We are gathering everything we know about this individual and passing it on to the appropriate authorities to assist in the investigation,” Mary said.

Card has otherwise had few encounters with law enforcement. In April 2007, he was arrested in Topsham on charges of driving under the influence, which is a misdemeanor, according to the news network. A month later, he was found guilty and fined $500. His license was also suspended for 90 days and he had to spend 48 hours behind bars.

