Everything seems to be more expensive, so why is a big new TV cheaper than ever?

In March 1973, electronics manufacturer RCA Corporation promoted its “new low-cost color TV” in the New York Times. The cost for the 15-inch model was $379.95 – equivalent to a spend of $2,694.32 In current dollars.

These days — in an era of above-average inflation — it can feel like everything from groceries to new cars Has become more expensive. But one living room item has managed to defy rising prices and even lose value over time: the television. Today, you can buy a 32-inch TV – more than twice the size of a 1973 RCA television – for less than $100.

Did television producers lower prices out of the kindness of their hearts? barely.

Many factors contribute to cheap TVs, some of them related to manufacturing and others related to marketing. Competition has increased, production processes have become more efficient, as has the provenance of deals. At brick-and-mortar stores like Best Buy and Target, and online retailers like Amazon, some 55-inch TVs are retailing for less than $250 — at full price.

But perhaps most importantly, there’s a new lucrative source of revenue for TV manufacturers: selling information about you. Today, most TV manufacturers are data-brokers, profiting from the information they collect from their Internet-connected customers.

The use of television sets has changed and their appearance has also changed, What for decades was a bulky piece of furniture, sometimes encased in carved wood, is now a slim, glossy black panel that can be tossed in your shopping cart and hung on your wall. Some current models are even designed to look like picture frames.

As the materials used to make television sets have changed, so has the manufacturing process. One of the biggest improvements to that process is a scientific development called “mother glass,” which has helped create larger TV screens.

Over time, TV makers have figured out how to cut costs by carving multiple screens out of a single large sheet of mother glass rather than making each screen separately, said Paul Gagnon, a consumer technology industry consultant at market research company Circana. Let it be done.

“The easiest way to reduce costs is to make them from a larger initial piece of glass,” Gagnon said. “That’s why as TVs have gotten bigger, prices haven’t really gone up.”

But there is a downside to this design: as modern TVs have become narrower and lighter, the risk of them falling or breaking has increased. The Internet is filled with customer reviews lamenting fragile flat-screen TVs.

Another factor driving prices down: increased competition.

Over the past few years, new companies have entered the US market with relatively low-cost offerings, increasing competition for legacy TV manufacturers. Two more recent additions are more popular Chinese companies – TCL began selling TVs in the United States in 2014, and Hisense entered the market in 2015. Both are increasing market share worldwide.

TCL is widely available at big-box stores and is now as ubiquitous as Motorola or RCA were decades ago.

“Going back to the old days of the TV business, about 20 years ago, there were a small number of companies selling TVs and they owned their manufacturing technology,” Gagnon said.

Advancements in the manufacturing process have made it easier to compete, leading to lower prices in the market.

“The result of that competition is lower profit margins over time,” Gagnon said.

Not all TVs are cheap at all. Expensive add-ons not usually included with discount models include built-in sound bars and audio processing, 4K resolution, “motion smoothing,” and a wide range of color and brightness levels.

Most TVs offer some variation of LED technology, using light emitting diodes to illuminate your screen. But those with the highest picture quality, known as OLED TVs, can still retail for thousands of dollars.

OLED is the short form of organic-light-emitting diode. Each pixel provides its own light source in an OLED panel, producing extremely accurate and consistent colors. These devices are made by companies like LG and Sony, and are typically the thinnest and most expensive products on the market.

Over the past decade, the television industry has experienced a major change: an increasing number of Americans no longer rely on traditional cable-bundles for entertainment. Instead, they get their entertainment from a crowded field of streaming services like Netflix, Max, and Disney+.

In fact, according to Nielsen’s annual marketing report, Americans are projected to watch more than 19 million streams of content in 2022. Yes, 19 million years.

These days, it’s hard to get a TV without the ability to easily access streaming content. These modern, Internet-connected TVs are called “smart TVs”.

Just as streaming services disrupted the cable business, smart TVs have changed the way television manufacturers do business.

“As we watch TV, our TVs watch us,” said Sarah Geoghegan, consumer privacy advocate and legal counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center. “Smart TVs collect a lot of information.”

Geoghegan said the amount of data collected by each TV manufacturer can often be opaque, but once a customer sets up their smart TV, viewing habits, location and potentially more personal data is collected and shared. – unless the customer adjusts the device’s security settings.

This new business model changes the calculus for TV manufacturers.

“Every TV manufacturer that sells TVs using either their own proprietary smart TV operating system, or whether they work with a third-party streaming company like Roku or Amazon Fire TV, has more and more for you on their platform. Selling units is important. Pay more attention to things like advertising or more subscription sign up opportunities,” Gagnon said.

This pressure for more data could also encourage TV makers to lower prices, he said.

Not everyone is happy with the idea that a device on your wall could be gathering information.

Geoghegan argued that many people might be uncomfortable knowing that spying equipment was one of the primary reasons his new flatscreen was on sale for $70.

Geoghegan said, “I think when you’re browsing your television, you don’t expect that these kinds of intimate things that are happening inside your home are being used in this way to profile you and You will be made to sell things.”

“The monetization of our personal information is a problem we should be concerned about.”

