Voice of Digital Pilipinas – PH Digital Bayanihan Awards launched to highlight tech excellence

As a precursor to the second installment of the Digital Pilipinas Festival and the inaugural Festival of Festivals, a special kick-off event recently took place with the media partners and co-convenors of Digital Pilipinas, the largest private sector-led movement . An innovation and technology ecosystem and leading ecosystem-builder in ASEAN that is actively engaged and coordinated in the global digital economy.

Amor Macalang, convener of Digital Pilipinas and co-founder of GeyserMacalang, stressed, “We are not just fintech and so for the first time, we are founding and inaugurating some equally important festivals that will stand alongside the Philippines. Philippine Fintech Festival in advancing the digital economy.

The Festival of Festivals, a week-long celebration of multiple festivals highlighting key industries and priority growth areas that will support innovation and growth in the country, will be held from November 20 to 24, 2023 at SMX Aura and various co-hosted Digital Pilipinas Festivals. happening within. There are locations and innovation centers located across the country.

One of the standout events during the Festival of Festivals is the Sustainability and Climate Festival, which Digital Pilipinas will launch in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Commission and Transnational Diversified Group. McClang stressed, “How can we ignore the fact that climate is an imperative that has to be implemented across a variety of industries? Please help us as we expand to include climate and sustainability in 12 more industries. Please help us because there is no Planet B and there is no Plan B.”

Recognizing the importance of the Muslim community, another highlight during the Festival of Festivals is the first Philippine Halal Economy Festival organized by Digital Pilipinas in collaboration with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Halal Task Force and the Embassy of Malaysia.

In collaboration with DTI, Digital Pilipinas will also launch the Creative Digital and Esports Economy Festival. “Even though esports players and content creators have a lot of money, they don’t have digital banking identities, insurance or health services. We hope to change that at Digital Pilipinas,” Maclang said.

Other inaugural festivals this year include the Philippine Investment Festival, Philippine PropTech Festival, Philippine InsurTech Festival, Philippine Digital SME Festival, Philippine Digital Government Festival, and the Philippine Cybersecurity & TrustTech Festival.

Part of the kick-off event today was the press launch of The Voice of Digital Pilipinas – Digital Bayanihan Awards, a collaborative venture between Digital Pilipinas and Tangerine that aims to recognize tech-native and mainstream industry brands and individuals who are driving the digital Champion the economy and innovation. within their respective areas.

Tangere CEO and Founder, Martin Penaflor shared, “In partnership with Digital Pilipinas, we are piloting what we call Tangere Voice of the Filipino. We are now on our 5th survey. The first survey was about cyber security. In our survey result, the most trusted outlets for online applications would be government created applications. This came from a survey that we conducted over two days. Because of that fast turnaround time, we are now able to conduct surveys almost every other week that we will share with Digital Pilipinas’ partners and co-convenors.

The Voice of Digital Pilipinas – Digital Bayanihan Awards seeks to identify sentiments on emerging technology as well as recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements of industry leaders, companies, brands and individuals who have championed the digital and have made significant contributions to the innovation landscape. Digital economies in the Philippines are powered by real-time data, sentiments, and insights of the Filipino people.

With 15 categories to choose from, the Voice of Digital Pilipinas – Digital Bayanihan Awards gives voters the opportunity to influence and celebrate excellence across various industries. Each category represents an important aspect of the digital landscape, showcasing innovation and expertise in these areas. The categories are: Innovative Company of the Year, Innovative Government Agency of the Year, Innovative LGU of the Year, Young Tech Entrepreneur of the Year, Local Agritech Company of the Year, Local Digital SME of the Year, Local Ecommerce Company of the Year, Local Fintech Company of the Year, Local Health Tech Company of the Year, Local Innovative Tech Company of the Year, Local Tech Startup of the Year, Local Urban Mobility Company of the Year, Innovative Academic Program of the Year, Tech Media Awards of the Year, and OFW Service of the Year.

Voting for The Voice of Digital Pilipinas – Digital Bayanihan Awards is a straightforward process. The first step involves scanning the QR code or visiting the website, and the second step involves filling out the survey form with votes by typing the names of organizations or individuals in each award category. Voting ends on November 12, 2023. The grand reveal of the winners will take place during Digital Pilipinas Festival 2.

This signing ceremony and launch of the Voice of Digital Pilipinas – Digital Bayanihan Awards is one of the events preceding the Digital Pilipinas Festival 2. Immediately following the Singapore FinTech Festival and coinciding with the Philippine Startup Week, is the Digital Pilipinas Festival 2. It is expected to be the largest gathering of industry leaders and country delegations.

Source: mb.com.ph