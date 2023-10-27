Everything Apple plans to launch at ‘Scary Fast’ Mac event on October 30

(Bloomberg) — Apple Inc. Apple Inc.’s last product unveiling of the year begins on Monday, as the company prepares to update the device marking its 40th anniversary: ​​the Mac.

The event will take place at 5 pm California time. This is an unusual time for an Apple launch and the timing of it being Halloween eve would likely be in line with the horror theme, dubbed “Spooky Fast.” In another twist, the company is not holding the gathering in person at its headquarters in Cupertino, California, making it an online-only affair.

Apple hasn’t said what it will reveal at the event — other than showing off Mac software icons in invitations — but Bloomberg has reported that the company is preparing new MacBook Pro laptops and iMac desktops. The machines likely won’t have a brand new look, but will likely include Apple’s first M3 3-nanometer processor. Those chips are expected to be a significant improvement over the M2 line, which was first launched in June 2022.

The new models come at a crucial moment for Apple. The personal computing market is finally emerging from its post-pandemic recession, and new competitors are looking to move into the industry. That also includes Nvidia Corp., which is developing its own PC processors, Bloomberg reported this week. Qualcomm Inc., known for smartphone chips, is also moving into the PC market.

Apple is considering new products to help resurgence during its all-important holiday period. This has resulted in declining sales over several quarters. The company will announce its latest financial results on November 2, three days after the event.

An Apple spokesperson declined to comment.

Apple has already unveiled several new Macs this year. In January, it launched the MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, in addition to the Mac mini. In June, Apple released its first 15-inch MacBook Air and faster Mac Studio models, as well as its first Mac Pro that uses the company’s homegrown chips – known as Apple Silicon.

Although the Mac is no longer at the center of Apple’s business, it is still a major moneymaker. The division represents about 10% of annual sales, making it larger than the iPad and about the same size as Apple’s wearable lineup. Wall Street estimates the Mac will bring in just under $8.1 billion in the holiday quarter, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That would be up from last year, but significantly down from the same period two years ago – when the home office boom was still boosting sales.

Here’s everything to expect on Monday:

Macbook Pro:

The high-end MacBook Pros are codenamed J514 and J516. The machines will look almost identical to the existing models, but will likely include faster new M3 Pro and M3 Max processors.

The company is testing several different versions of the M3 Pro processor. A baseline version in the works has 12 main processor cores, made up of six high-performance blocks and six high-efficiency cores. Generally speaking, the more cores you have, the more powerful the chip will be. The product also has 18 cores for graphics processing. This will be an increase of two main processing cores – known as CPU cores – and two graphics cores compared to the current model. Another M3 Pro chip seen in testing by developers has 14 main processing cores, including 10 for high performance and four for efficiency, and 30 graphics cores.

There are several versions of the M3 Max in testing, including a top-end version with 16 main processing cores – 12 for high performance and four for efficiency – and 40 graphics cores.

Apple has also tested updated configurations for memory or RAM, including new 24-gigabyte and 48-gigabyte options.

While it’s unclear which chip configuration will ultimately ship, the components are likely to include improved gaming capabilities – similar to the iPhone 15 Pro’s A17 chip.

iMac:

An updated iMac for the first time in over 900 days – an unusually long period. But don’t expect any bold new designs. Like the MacBook Pros, the iMac will also look very similar to the existing versions. The current iMac design was announced in April 2021 when the company moved to the M1 chip.

The new 24-inch iMac – codenamed J433 and J434 – include internal design changes and a new stand. The company has tested the machine in the same colors as existing models, but Apple may change the options at the time of unveiling.

Apple has developed this new iMac with M3 chip. In testing, the company has used versions with the same main processing cores as the M2: four for high performance and four for efficiency. But it has tried new graphics configurations, including a chip with 10 graphics cores.

As part of a broader shift to USB-C connectors, the company will likely introduce updated versions of accessories — including its trackpad, mouse, and keyboard — that will ditch the old Lightning port.

This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the iMac, which was one of the first products introduced by Steve Jobs after returning to Apple in the late 1990s. The first Mac, then called the Macintosh, debuted in early 1984.

Coming later:

While the company is working on a low-end MacBook Pro with a base version of the M3 chip, codenamed J504, that machine likely won’t show up on Monday.

New 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Airs with M3 chips — codenamed J613 and J615 — are also in development, but they aren’t scheduled for release until the first half of 2024.

Although Apple usually introduces updated iPads at the same time as Macs, the company doesn’t plan to introduce new tablets until the spring. It is working on the iPad Pro with the M3 chip, in addition to refreshed versions of the iPad Air, iPad Mini, and the entry-level iPad. The company also announced a cheaper Apple Pencil earlier this month.

The AirPods won’t be updated again until next year. The company is working on new low-end models and AirPods Max headphones for release in late 2024. The AirPods Pro will be updated in 2025.

