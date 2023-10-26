Andrew Lau is the co-founder and CEO of jellyfishA leading engineering management platform.

We are living in the “Year of Generative AI”. Since OpenAI launched ChatGPT in late 2022, the possibilities of AI-powered tools have captured media attention and sparked imagination around the world. We’re seeing new articles on a daily basis, as everyone from academics and analysts to founders are making predictions for an AI-defined future.

Looks like we’re still in the planning stages. Opening innings. But for engineering leaders, the window to take action is already closing.

Engineering organizations can’t wait

We have seen time and again that first-movers often have a huge advantage when adopting new technologies, and it is likely that generic AI will be no exception. Companies that take a “wait and see” approach to tools like Copilot, Ghostwriter, Kodi, and CodeAssist will soon find themselves ahead of competitors and startups.

It’s a 100-meter race—if you’re slow off the starting blocks, you’ll lose.

I believe that generic AI engineering is going to reshape organizations in three specific ways:

• Varying Responsibilities: Repetitive tasks have been eliminated in engineering. Instead of wasting time on the most difficult and time-consuming aspects of code generation, engineers are going to spend more time in pre- and post-generation: developing effective hints and reviewing AI-generated code. Engineers will need to zoom out and start thinking about solving problems and increasing efficiency with architecture improvements.

• Changing skill set: If responsibilities and team structures are changing, we will see changes in employee skill sets as well. Experience and decision-making skills are going to be more valuable than ever because we will need human expertise to channel all that AI productivity. Additionally, teams are zooming out and making decisions at a macro level, so it makes sense that teams are going to prioritize breadth of expertise over depth. The more languages ​​you have command over, the better you will be.

• Changing appointment preferences: Engineering leaders need to start looking for team members with exceptional creativity and big-picture thinking for the next phase of their organization.

We know where this is going. Instead of standing in place and planning a trip, it’s time to start moving.

Seizing the AI ​​Opportunity

This is not the time to panic about what AI will mean for engineering teams in the long term. If you don’t lead technology, technology will eventually lead you. Instead of seeing AI as a threat or challenge, see it as an opportunity.

Engineering leaders always want a seat at the table and a chance to influence business decisions. I know that frustration.

With Generative AI, every CEO in the world is taking a renewed interest in their engineering teams. How are they implementing code assistants and other AI-enabled tools? What will this mean for business?

This is your chance to join the conversation and grow your influence. Don’t miss it.

Your first AI experiment is running

I’m not saying you need a completely ready-made, multi-year strategy for generative AI. But now it’s time to step aside and start experimenting.

Select a section of your engineering organization that will be tasked with implementing Copilot or other AI-supported tools into their daily work. Set a time frame of two or three months and then compare the results between the segment that used AI and the control group. Is one team shipping code faster than the other? How do defect rates compare?

Don’t just look at quantitative data – analyze qualitative differences in their work. What tasks is the AI-enabled team focusing on compared to the control team? How has their job satisfaction changed?

You may not have a detailed plan for generic AI today, but the data from this first round of experiments will give you direction on how to implement these tools on a broader scale. This is not a one-size-fits-all technology – each team will need to find the right approach to integrating generic AI tools into their workflow and optimizing performance.

