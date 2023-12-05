Everyone Makes the Same Mistake in Their Dining Room, According to an Interior Designer

Dining room decor often revolves around the table.

But interior designer Kiva Brent said your rug can be just as important to the space.

And according to Brent, many people’s dining room rugs aren’t right for their space.

When you’re decorating your dining room, you probably rely on a few key pieces to make it appealing.

A table large enough for your loved ones, comfortable chairs, and a cupboard or shelf to keep your utensils are all important.

But rugs can also play a big role in your decor. They provide an easy way to bring color and texture into a dining room, and they can help break up an open-concept space, by arranging furniture in one section of your home.

But finding the right rug for your dining room can be tricky, as designer and YouTuber Kiva Brent shared in a recent Instagram Reel.

Many people choose rugs that are too small for their dining room

When you’re trying to choose a rug for your dining room, it may be your instinct to choose a rug that fits the exact dimensions of your table with the chairs floating around. But according to Brent, it’s usually not the right size.

“In an ideal world, your rug should be big enough that you can remove your chair completely and still be on the rug,” she said in her reel.

A larger rug will make the space look more intentionally designed rather than haphazardly put together. Luxury interior designer Bilal Rehman also told Business Insider that smaller rugs in larger rooms are one of the most common ways people make their homes look cheaper.

The rug is bigger than the table. Imaginima/Getty Images

However, Brent said in his Instagram post that larger rugs that would be suitable for some dining rooms can be expensive, putting them out of reach for many. If a large rug isn’t in your budget, Brent said you may want to skip the decor piece altogether.

“Use washable rugs, use cowhide rugs that are easy to clean, or don’t use rugs in the dining room at all,” Brent said in the same reel.

Whatever you decide, make sure you get a rug that really fits. Yours Dining Room – Not one that doesn’t suit your space.

