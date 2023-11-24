Everyone is talking about OpenAI's Q*. Here's what you need to know about the mysterious project.

A mysterious new OpenAI model known as Q* is making waves in the tech world.

The model reportedly created anxiety in the startup, resulting in chaos.

AI experts say this model could be a big step forward, but it’s not likely to be the end of the world any time soon.

As the dust has settled on the chaos at OpenAI, we still don’t know why CEO Sam Altman was fired — but reports have suggested it could be linked to A mysterious AI model.

The information said that a team Led by OpenAI Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever A breakthrough earlier this year allowed them to create a new model called Q* (pronounced “Q Star”), a model that can reportedly solve grade-school math problems.

Reuters reported that the model sparked an internal fire, with several staff members writing a letter to OpenAI’s board warning that the new breakthrough could threaten humanity.

This warning was reportedly cited as one of the reasons that the board decided to fire Sam Altman Returned as CEO on Wednesday After several days of turmoil in the company.

The ability to solve basic math problems may not sound that impressive, but AI experts told Business Insider that it would represent a huge leap from existing models, which struggle to generalize outside the data on which they are based. Is trained.

Co-founder of AI training startup Tromero and Ph.D. Charles Higgins said, “If it has the ability to reason logically about abstract concepts that it’s really struggling with, that’s a tremendous leap forward.” Candidate in AI Security.

He added, “Mathematics is about reasoning symbolically – for example, ‘If X is greater than Y and Y is greater than Z, then X is greater than Z.’ Language models traditionally really struggle with this because they don’t reason logically, they just have what is effectively an intuition.”

Fellow Tromero co-founder and Ph.D. candidate Sofia Kalanovska told BI that Q*’s name suggests it is likely a combination of two well-known AI techniques, Q-learning and A* search.

He said this shows that the new model can combine The deep-learning techniques that power ChatGPT With rules programmed by humans. Here’s an approach that can help fix it chatbot hallucination problem ,

Kalanowska said, “I think it’s very important symbolically. On a practical level, I don’t think it’s going to be the end of the world.”

“I think people are more likely to believe that Q* will lead to AGI, because from what we’ve heard so far, it seems like it will connect both sides of the brain and be able to know certain things .experience, while still being able to reason about the facts,” she said.

“It’s certainly a step closer to what we consider intelligence and it’s possible that it enables models to have new ideas, which is not the case with ChatGPT.”

The inability to reason and develop new ideas, rather than retrieving information from within their training data, is seen as a major limitation of existing models, even by the people who created them. Too.

Dr. Andrew Rogoyski, director of the Surrey Institute for People-Centred AI, told BI that solving unseen problems was an important step toward creating AGI.

“In terms of math, we know that existing AI has been shown to be capable of graduate-level math, but struggles with anything more advanced than that,” he said.

He added, “However, if an AI could solve new, unseen problems, not just regurgitate or reshape existing knowledge, that would be a big deal, even if the math is relatively simple.”

Not everyone was so enthused by the reported success. AI experts and deep learning critic Gary Marcus expressed skepticism about the reported capabilities of Q* A post on their Substack ,

Marcus wrote, “If I had a word for every such extrapolation—’Today, it works for grade school students! Next year, it will take over the world!’ – I would be Musk level rich.”

OpenAI did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment outside normal business hours.

