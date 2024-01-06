‘Everyone cites Covid and Brexit’: Number of businesses closing in UK rises 52% in two years

Photograph: Antonio Olmos/The Observer

Company bankruptcy rates rose last year as businesses grappled with the inflation crisis and the long-term impact of the Covid pandemic, new data shows.

According to Creditsafe, a credit checking agency that tracks 430 million businesses worldwide, a total of 30,199 UK businesses were involved in some form of insolvency action in 2023 – a 52% increase on 2021.

According to Drew Fahia, data director at CreditSafe, some of the companies going bankrupt are likely to be companies that would have failed earlier, but were kept afloat by government aid during the pandemic.

“Covid really hurt the companies that were doing well, but the companies that were struggling anyway, it probably gave them a little bit of a breathing room to get back to where they needed to be,” he said. Was.”

There are other businesses that thrived until Covid arrived. The prop factory was turning over £800,000 a year and employing 15 people, making and renting out old games such as coconut shiz and duck-shoot gallery for corporate events.

“We did Facebook’s Christmas party in Dublin, we did Google, we did Renault Formula One’s Christmas party,” said co-founder Carmen Croxall.

That came to a halt when the pandemic hit, and despite a boom in 2022, when there was a small surge due to pent-up demand from customers wanting to host a celebration, they closed the event rental business just before Christmas.

“It never really healed,” she said. “There was a 46% decline this year – there was a huge change in the industry as people cut back, and we were at the bottom of the top order.”

They’re now selling most of their remaining props, but hope is on the horizon – they ran a Christmas Selfieland event last year where 6,000 people paid for the chance to take a selfie in front of 20 different backgrounds. The venture was inspired by Croxall’s decision to turn his home into a gingerbread house, which went viral, and Selfieland’s profits are helping pay off the remaining £400,000 of debt the company owes. She plans to open a café in their warehouse and create a funfair with their leftover props.

Lorna Reeves had a similar experience. “I was the country’s first LGBTQ+ wedding planner,” she said. “When we got married we struggled because there was so much ignorance in the wedding industry – it was going well and then Covid happened.”

When restrictions eased, many customers did not proceed with earlier plans. “His life had moved on, or he spent a lot of time moving around, so he did a lot of the planning and research on his own,” he said. “People’s budgets have become smaller. “The impact on society is going to be so long-lasting that it is like a long Covid for business.”

He left the business last year, and started a new venture, MyOhMy Events, and now employs four people.

Claire Hetrick sold her heated sofa on New Year’s Day – the last vestige of the beauty salon she had run for 17 years.

“I was probably earning about £25,000 a year and had about 80 clients. Then suddenly during the lockdown I lost 86% of that. It just got worse and worse and worse,” she said. “Then we increased the prices of gas and electricity. I was literally paying for people to come and get treatments.” Clients aren’t keen on bikini waxes in cold salons. “By the end I was bringing in maybe £300 a month. There was no support to help us get back on our feet and we were forgotten.”

As management consultants say, Hatrick founded TheExecutiveMenopauseCoach.com with the help of her twin daughters and is passionate about helping women going through menopause. “I’m starting to get a little bit of money now, but if the girls hadn’t come up with this idea and we hadn’t been working seven days a week I wouldn’t have any money coming in right now.”

The question is whether bankruptcies will soon return to pre-pandemic levels. CreditSafe tracks whether companies are creditworthy by examining banking data and said that in 2023, UK companies paid 45% of all invoices late, up from 35% in 2021 and more than 11 days late on average. From. Globally, companies in the US were the slowest to make payments, with an average delay of about 16 days.

So far, there are no signs that the pace of bankruptcies is slowing down, according to Stephanie Buckley, who founded The Insolvency Company with her husband Gareth in 2018 and works with closing businesses. He said 2023 has been a record year for his practice.

“We see all kinds of reasons for business failure,” he said. “The grief, the loss of a child, the loss of loved ones, their own health problems – there seem to be even more health problems now.

“Apart from this, people are also struggling for recruitment. In many industries it is difficult to find workers and this has an impact. And with inflation the cost has also increased. These are the main reasons, but everyone we work with also cites Covid and Brexit.

Small Business Commissioner Liz Barclay said companies were hit by rising interest rates, inflation, business rates, taxes, loan repayments and skills and labor shortages in 2023.

“This underlines why it is so important that all large customers pay their suppliers along the supply chain as quickly as possible. Late payments and extended payment terms add to the problems those businesses face and often become a hindrance that brings vital businesses to their knees. We must make 2024 the year we reform payments practices to help the companies we deal with pay their bills, play their part in growing the economy and remain solvent.

Tina McKenzie, policy chair of the Federation of Small Businesses, said: “There is always a lag between economic problems and a rise in bankruptcies, as businesses put everything they have into efforts to stay afloat before closing one day. With the slowest pace of growth expected in 2023, we could see an impact on smaller companies’ finances this year, even if the economic outlook improves.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com