Everyman Media Group buys two theaters from collapsed chain

Everyman Media Group has bought two picture houses in the west of England after the owner went into administration.

The independent chain has acquired two Tivoli cinemas in Bath and Cheltenham, which were previously owned and operated by Empire Cinemas.

The Empire fell into administration in early July after struggling with attendance figures as cost of living pressures affected demand.

Around 150 jobs were lost immediately and six of the group’s cinemas had to close their doors, with another eight at risk of closure.

Last week, Ireland’s largest cinema operator, Omniplex, took over Empire’s five remaining sites.

Omniplex will spend £22.5 million buying and refurbishing cinemas over the coming 18 months.

Alex Scrimgeour, chief executive of Everyman, said: ‘We are delighted to announce the acquisition of these cinemas in the historic city of Bath and the vibrant city of Cheltenham.

‘We pride ourselves on providing an innovative cinema experience, making these venues a great addition to the Everyman portfolio.

‘We look forward to welcoming the local community to our newest locations in this exciting new chapter of the business.’

Everyman’s purchase at a challenging time for Britain’s struggling cinema sector, which is still struggling to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ‘Barbenheimer’ phenomenon provided a much-needed boost during the summer when audiences flocked to theaters to see the Barbie and Oppenheimer films back to back.

Everyman more than doubled its monthly revenue in July and achieved a record week of admissions after the two films released on the same date.

Over the past six months, the London-based firm’s turnover fell £2.4 million year-on-year to £38.3 million, partly due to the absence of major blockbuster releases.

Over the same period, earnings before impairment fell to £5.8 million as the previous year’s performance benefited from a lower VAT rate.

But Everyman predicts a much stronger performance in the second half, backed by box-office hits like historical epic Napoleon, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and fantasy musical Wonka.

The company’s sales between January and the end of August were £60.2 million, up 13.3 per cent on the same period last year.

Everyman Media Group shares were 0.8 per cent lower at 62p on Friday afternoon, meaning they have fallen by almost two-thirds since the start of 2020.

