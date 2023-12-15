According to $1.5 trillion asset manager Francine Templeton, developing countries will continue to adopt Bitcoin (BTC) before it eventually becomes mandatory for all national treasuries to hold it.

Sandy Kaul, the investment firm’s head of digital assets and investor advisory services, spoke at length this week about the future of Bitcoin adoption – from its place in investor portfolios, to its technology stack, to its role within nations and governments.

bitcoin for nation states

According to Kaul, BTC is already becoming an attractive tool for less developed countries to compete with larger economies on a “more level playing field” by linking their purchasing power around the digital currency.

“I think you’ll see more of it,” Kaul said during an event Interview On the Coin Stories Podcast. “I also think this is going to become something that every treasury needs to have in place as parts of their business will be more easily facilitated through Bitcoin payments.”

While acknowledging that central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) could make cross-border trade more efficient, the spokesperson said such currencies would still be subject to national exchange rate risks.

Conversely, Bitcoin can be used as a “base unit of international trade,” meaning that each country would need to hold some BTC reserves to facilitate efficient conversion.

“I see it increasingly working in the traditional banking system, as a fundamental part of that system,” she said.

Bitcoin for diversification

Franklin Templeton is one of 13 applicants pursuing a Bitcoin spot ETF in the United States. As regulators become more open-minded on the product, many analysts expect Franklin and other applicants to receive approval for launch early next year.

By offering BTC exposure through an ETF wrapper, the fund will find an easier way into investor portfolios. Kaul called BTC one of the “best performing asset classes” over the past decade, even taking “crypto winter” into account.

As an alternative asset class, the spokesperson said BTC can provide alternative risk and diversification to portfolios, and thus provide better risk-adjusted returns.

Over the next 5 to 10 years, Kaul envisions crypto unlocking many benefits that modern investors and spenders are unfamiliar with.

“The money I have in my account and the investments I make in my portfolio will act like a loyalty program and unlock all kinds of benefits for me,” she said.

