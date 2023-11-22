Every Macy’s Parade Balloon Ranked Based on Where We Think They’ll Place in the “Anything Can Happen” Fighting Tournament

Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, which means it’s time for the annual Macy’s Day Parade! 25 spectacular balloons will be displayed from West 77th Street to Macy’s Herald Square, cheered on by crowds of welcoming families. Then, they will enter a no-holds-barred fighting tournament where killing your opponent is not only allowed, but encouraged.

the stakes are high. These balloons have been subjected to rigorous training throughout the year, but only one of them can be crowned number one under the sun and float victoriously over their bloodied, dejected competitors. So how will the tournament change? Here are our predictions!

25. Pumpkin

First, some pumpkins. Yes, just some pumpkins. They probably wouldn’t get very far in any no-holds-barred tournaments, because they’re just a few pumpkins. No fists, no teeth, just a gourd.

24. Diary of a Weak Child

Remember when that skinny kid fell ill and nearly died in that brutal fighting tournament and got completely dominated? No? Absolutely. The blood of this balloon will soak the streets of Manhattan.

23. Blue Cat and Chugs

This fabulous cat doesn’t stand a chance. They were included after winning a competition that allowed one of the five NFT brands to participate in the parade and subsequent martial arts tournament. I think NFT stands for No Fucking Training because it’s kitty toast.

22. Leo

He’s an old lizard who barely made it into the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, he has no business being in this extremely brutal fight to the death. Bet on him attacking you brutally within the first minute of the fight.

21. Pillsbury Doughboy

When your name is insulted, your chances of winning a martial arts tournament are greatly reduced. And we already know he’s weak with the stomach.

20. Uncle Dan

What happens when you put all of Danny DeVito’s fighting prowess into a sandwich-loving duck? You get a silly duck, that’s what happens. We’re not sure who gave permission for this balloon fight, but it should never have been approved.

19. Paw Patrol

If it isn’t the lowest ranking dog in the Hell Tournament we’ll eat our hat. All policemen are bastards, including the Paw Patrol.

18. Macy’s Stars

Let’s face it, retail is dying, and Macy’s stars will be lucky to even stay that high. It is possible that someone might get stabbed by one of their sharp parts, but the probability is very less.

17. Beagle Scout Snoopy

Snoopy may be able to help the Boy Scouts of America do some much-needed damage control, but he has no chance of surviving the tournament. He should have sent his cousin Spike, the man knows a thing or two about survival.

16. Snow Crystal Ornament

These guys have been around since 1985, which is tough, but they get absolutely creamed every year. You’d think they’d have learned their lesson by now, but here they are, ready for more pain. You’re determined, Snow Crystal Ornament Balloons, we’ll give you that.

15. Tiptoe

Tiptoe was created by Macy’s in 2021 and is one of the dirtiest fighters in the tournament. According to his corporate-produced backstory, Tiptoe’s dream is to one day reach his full potential and join Santa’s sleigh team. It’s a dream that will be tragically cut short after Thursday’s tournament. RIP Tiptoe.

14. Ice Cream Cone

It has a rope-a-dope type technique where it makes the opponent eat a bunch of ice cream until the opponent is so full that they can no longer defend themselves. This will work for a while, but there’s only so much ice cream in the cone.

13. blue

We’ve seen Blue learn a lot of lessons over the years, but unfortunately for everyone’s favorite Australian cattle dog, on Thursday morning she’s about to learn her hardest lesson yet: These balloons didn’t come to sing, they came to hurt. Came to remove.

12. Minion

Very beautiful! Died a lot. No depth perception, no cardio, no formal combat training. Make sure your kids aren’t watching, it’ll be carnage.

11. Sinclair’s Dino

We’re calling it, this is the year the Sinclair Oil Company shill mascot finally dies, and gets good riddance. Imagine helping a company sell the dismembered bodies of everyone you knew or loved to create a product that slowly destroys the planet. Well, stop imagining because that’s exactly what this fuckin’ dinosaur is doing.

10. Red Titan from Ryan’s World

To be honest, it’s been a long time coming. If you have kids, you know Ryan’s delicacy is long overdue and will be epic. He may perform well against lesser fighters, but will be destroyed as soon as the competition gets tougher.

9. Spongebob and Gary

Like a wild card, but we’re ranked higher. SpongeBob isn’t easily distracted, and Gary has that whole dumb psychopath thing going on, so who knows?

8. Smokey the Bear

If this were a list of which balloon was most likely to say “I’m getting too old for this thing,” Smokey would come in at number one. This old bear will definitely eat some mice, but over the years he has lost a step in both preventing wildfires and accumulating dirt in the cage.

7. Monkey D. Luffy

His rubbery body and ferocity in battle will serve him well to a certain extent, but any of the top 5 will chew him up and spit him out. It’s a good thing his show is on TV-14, because no kid should have to see what’s going to happen to this guy.

6. Pikachu and Eevee

Cute agility and surprisingly strong power attacks will take you far, right up to larger dogs… where you will be effectively crushed.

5. Ronald McDonald

Fuck Joker, real people know that the OG Agent of Anarchy, the Clown Prince of Crime, is Ronald McDonald. His strategy is convincing his opponents that McDonald’s is real food, so they fill up on it before the fight and are easily defeated in their bloated, weakened state. Even when you look at his shit, those fries smell so good!

4. Acorns

Well, don’t sleep on an acorn. The acorn is fierce, the acorn will dominate. We’re putting the acorn above any other inanimate object on this list because it has the blueprint of an entire balloon tree inside, and it’s damn hard.

3. Kung Fu Panda

A former champion late. He performed well and can still reach the finals, but no Panda can stay on top forever.

2. Grogu

Mighty little boy. His raw, instinctive use of the Force and vague light/dark alignment will serve him well, but he won’t be perfect. Maybe if he had Yoda’s reflexes and control he would have stood a chance but no, we will all see Baby Yoda die tomorrow.

1. Goku

Honestly, it’s not even close. Maybe if we were just talking about regular Goku or even Super Saiyan 1 Goku some competitors would have stood a chance, but we’re talking Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Goku! With a power level of 7.5 quintillion, he could potentially wipe out the entire 2023 Macy’s Parade lineup with one Kamehameha wave. To be honest, her being here also seems a bit uneven. Anyone with “Wimpy Kid” in their name should be square off with someone who can kick Frieza’s ass, but oh well.

