The Action Button could be coming to the entire iPhone 16 line, and could get a tech upgrade itself.

If you’re an Apple Watch Ultra or iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max user, you’re familiar with the Action button. On the Apple Watch Ultra, this was a new button that could be configured to do things like turn on the flashlight, and it came to the iPhone Pro and Pro Max as a replacement for the mute switch.

According to a report by macrumorsThis button is not only getting an upgrade, but it may also become a feature All iPhone 16 handset.

Implementing it across all iPhone 16 models — versus keeping it a premium feature on the Pro and Pro Max handsets — makes sense in terms of simplifying assembly and support. This means there will be fewer components for Apple to source, assemble, and repair.

The day of the mute switch has come, and if Apple can phase out that one component, it represents money saved on components and assembly. And if Apple can make the button more reliable, it would bring with it even more benefits – which the report says will be the case.

According to the report, “Apple plans to add even more functionality to the Action Button by changing the button from a mechanical to a capacitive-type button.”

A capacitive-type button is like a touchscreen but without the screen bit. A touch-sensitive button is likely to be sturdier than a mechanical switch or button, and more resistant to dirt and moisture ingress. I would love for Apple to be able to program the button to do more than just a mechanical button.

For example, a capacitive-type button of this nature could serve as a volume control, like the buttons built into AirPods – which can react to touch, motion, and pressure – eliminating the need for up and down volume buttons. , making assembly much simpler, and eliminating more physical buttons.

